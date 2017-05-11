Tech Data announced Wednesday that its Technology Solutions business, formerly a division of Avnet and now part of Tech Data, is enhancing the value of Dell EMC VxRail Appliances and VxRack Systems to its partners with unique add-on cloud offerings and cloud services, including its family of resource-saving plug-ins.

These plug-ins, designed for VMware vRealize Orchestrator environments, bring automation and order to existing infrastructures, saving time spent on manual processes and costs associated with user error and inefficiencies, while laying the foundation for data center transformation and cloud readiness. The new packaged add-ons and services enhance partner revenue bases and enable them to develop their own practices around these technologies.

With Tech Data’s new plug-ins, users can facilitate creation or cancellation of IT service management transactions and tickets for managing process and data integration, and leverage out-of-the-box sample workflows that accelerate time to market with near-immediate investment realization, while integrating into multi-vendor cloud solutions.

“Our Dell EMC VxRail Appliances and VxRack Systems are establishing leadership positions in the hyper-converged infrastructure market by setting the standard for simplifying and modernizing VMware environments, regardless of where an organization is in their IT transformation journey,” said Gil Shneorson, senior vice president and general manager, VxRail Appliances, Converged Platforms & Solutions Division, Dell EMC. “Tech Data’s cloud services IP and plug-ins can provide resellers with an opportunity to add value to their customers’ hyper-converged environments, further simplifying their journey to private and hybrid cloud.”

“Using our multi-vendor orchestration plug-ins, partners can efficiently and effectively help their customers automate servers across organizational silos and disparate companies or groups,” said Sid Earley, vice president, Dell EMC and VMware solutions for Tech Data in the Americas. “Tech Data’s end-to-end solutions offer the right products and services that enhance customers’ IT environments, providing additional value for Dell EMC and VMware product investments.”

As an added benefit to the channel ecosystem, both the Technology Solutions’ Cloud Marketplace and Tech Data’s pioneering cloud platform, StreamOne, are available to all Tech Data partners, who now can leverage the benefits of a full selection of cloud offerings. Tech Data’s approach to the cloud helps partners excel through specialization, while capitalizing on the high-growth, next-generation technologies that are redefining the future.

In addition to the cloud, partners can leverage in-depth expertise in complementary technology market segments, including cognitive computing, the data center, data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, security and enterprise networking, and training and education.