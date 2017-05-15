AlgoSec released on Monday the AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 6.11. In this new version AlgoSec solution associates network security with critical business applications and processes to provide risk-based, business-context aware visibility and intelligence. This enables enterprises to strategically prioritize and focus security management actions on critical processes that drive the business.

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution 6.11 can help prioritize critical business processes. Through a new, customized dashboard, AlgoSec 6.11 uniquely identifies and continuously monitors critical business processes to detect any network connectivity problems, risks or compliance violations. If any security issues are flagged, remediation is prioritized so that problems can be addressed immediately.

AlgoSec 6.11 now automatically maps firewall devices and rules to their business applications, enabling users to see which business applications rely on each firewall rule. Through this capability, users can better assess network traffic simulations based on business needs as well as clean-up and recertify rules, and make informed decisions as to the risk of decommissioning unnecessary rules. If applicable, firewall rules can then be decommissioned automatically through AlgoSec’s zero-touch security policy change management process.

This new version of AlgoSec integrates with Tenable SecurityCenter and Tenable Nessus Manager vulnerability scanners. Through this integration, AlgoSec provides a security risk rating for each application, which is automatically updated whenever the vulnerability status changes. Now users can immediately visualize the risk to critical business applications and then prioritize and schedule remediation efforts based on business considerations.

Generally available, the AlgoSec appliance uses Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) Publication 140 certified cryptographic modules to support FIPS 140-2 compliant devices and enable seamless deployment in FIPS 140-2 compliant organizations.

“Today’s enterprises are in a continuous state of flux as they try to support a multitude of new applications, business transformation initiatives such as cloud and SDN, as well as fend off ever more sophisticated cyber-attacks on a daily basis. Therefore, it’s not surprising that security and network staff are struggling to keep up – which not only impacts business agility, but exposes the enterprise to risk and hampers its ability to address the modern threat landscape,” commented Edy Almer, VP Products at AlgoSec.

“Version 6.11 of the AlgoSec Security Management Solution helps organizations overcome these challenges and reinforces the Company’s commitment to enable business-driven security management. It provides the security and network operations teams with the risk and business-context they need to prioritize and automate security management based on the processes that directly drive business productivity,” he added.

In January, Huawei announced a partnership with AlgoSec, the market leader for business-driven security policy management. Through this partnership, Huawei security integrates its full range of firewall-related solutions with AlgoSec’s security policy management solution to enable joint customers to streamline and automate security management operations, enhance visibility and improve security, compliance and business agility.

Huawei’s next generation firewall solution for the enterprise and data center is customized for large, medium and small enterprises. It resolves issues about border security, data transmission security and user access security and discovers abnormal traffic, behaviors and identifies advanced threats before there is any business damage.

AlgoSec delivers an automated solution for managing complex policies across firewalls and related security infrastructure, to streamline security operations and change management, ensure continuous compliance, and deliver a tighter security policy that offers better protection against cyber-attacks.

Through this integration, AlgoSec displays Huawei firewalls, including subnets and zones on its interactive network topology map, providing end-to-end visibility across the hybrid enterprise. With the integrated solution, users can manage the entire security policy, including change management, network-visualization and traffic simulations, policy and risk analysis, auditing and compliance reporting.

Additionally, AlgoSec provides real-time monitoring and alerting on changes to registered Huawei firewall rules to quickly uncover problems such as unauthorized or risky changes, and inefficient or unnecessary policies. AlgoSec can scale to support any large-scale heterogeneous distributed enterprise environment. In conjunction with Huawei’s next generation firewall, AlgoSec is a critical component to ensure a customer’s network is compliant for auditing purposes.