IBM added last week new features to the chaptering capabilities of its IBM Cloud Video enterprise solution that are designed to make it easier for viewers to find specific content in video that interests them.

These new chaptering features are particularly useful as companies record longer events, such as employee town halls, conference presentations, webinars and product launches. Viewers can use the new chaptering features to skim longer videos and find the content that matters to them, instead of having to watch or fast-forward through the entire video.

A video chapter offers viewers more choices in their viewing. It also provides an optimal way to present long form content, yet still cater to audiences who might otherwise be intimidated by a long runtime. URL sharing also empowers end viewers to be able to share specific moments. This makes it easier to talk to a certain part of a video and then share that with others. Doing this avoids viewer confusion by not having them watch the whole video or ask that they manually skip to a certain part of the video content.

“Whether at home or work, people often have too many distractions and competing interests to watch every minute of a video,” said Alden Fertig, senior offering manager for IBM Cloud Video. “These new chaptering features raise the value of video by taking viewers to the content that is most relevant to their interests.”

These new chaptering features extend the capabilities of IBM Cloud Video for enterprise use. IBM Cloud Video enterprise services are used by companies across a variety of industries, including retail, automotive, technology, education, hospitality and healthcare, to stream live and recorded content through a global network.

Video is one of the fastest growing areas of data in the cloud as companies across industries increasingly use video to connect with customers, employees and business partners. New features for IBM Cloud Video’s chaptering capabilities are designed to make it easier for users to identify content within their videos so viewers can find the information they want.

The additional features include a new subsection within the IBM Cloud Video editing tool makes it easier for users to add or change markers for where chapters begin. Users can add these markers while watching the video or use the timeline to scroll to a point without having to go through all of the footage. It also offers URL chapter shortcuts wherein a unique URL id is now created for each chapter to take viewers directly to a section, allowing them to find and share specific content without having to watch the entire video; along with support for video trimming, which adjusts the chapters even as sections are removed, making it easier to edit video and keep chapters in-tact for different audiences.

Video chaptering allows content owners to add navigation markers to a video. This can break up longer, previously recorded content by providing places for viewers a way to more easily resume content or launching points for viewers to leap into specific moments of interest.

When chapters are added to content, they appear in the info area as seen in the image at the top of the article. These chapters, which require using the IBM Cloud Video channel pages, can be clicked on to instantly jump to that point in the video. They are represented by a time stamp (noting minutes and seconds) and a name designated by the account owner.

To add chapters to a video, the content owner only has to watch the video, pause at the appropriate moment and then give the new chapter a title before clicking “Add chapter”. Admins can also click to different parts in the timeline, rather than having to sit through and watch the video in its entirety. After being added, the chapter names will appear below in a full list of chapters for that asset. Chapters can be edited or removed by hovering over them in the list below.

The edit option will zip to that moment in the video above and gives the user an opportunity to change the name for that chapter. When satisfied with the chapters, click “Save”. This is a non-permanent action. As a result, account administrators can return to this page later to change the chapters or remove them. Furthermore, an “undo changes” option will also appear to revert to the previous saved version of the chapters if needed.

The IBM Cloud Video platform supports being able to edit assets in a non-destructive way. This includes being able to remove unwanted portions of a video at the start or beginning of the content. For example, on a live stream, maybe something was said about a product that has yet to be released. This could be considered sensitive information and possibly there would be a desire to remove it until the product was released. The cloud based editing included with the service would make this very easy to do.

Under the old chaptering method, performing cloud trimming would negatively impact the chapters. For example, if one minute of footage was edited out, all chapters would be off by a minute. The new chaptering method, though, corrects this by tying chapters to the moment in the video. They aren’t strictly associated with just the time codes. So if chapters were set at 3:45 and 14:10 in the video, and then a minute of footage was trimmed from the start, the chapters would still be at the correct locations in the video. The chapters would just now lead to 2:45 and 13:10 to correspond with the edit.

Cloud trimming is non-destructive, though, meaning a content owner can revert the changes. If a video with chapters was reverted, though, the chapters would adjust accordingly. An example scenario would be if the product was released and the removed part was no longer sensitive.