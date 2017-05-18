Amazon Web Services announced that its EC2 Systems Manager Automation adds stack creation and deletion, sleep, image copy, and tagging action-types. The Automation capability in Amazon EC2 Systems Manager simplifies common maintenance and deployment tasks, such as updating Amazon Machine Images (AMIs).

Users can now use five new action-types that expand the use cases for Automation. With these new action-types, consumers may create and delete a CloudFormation stack, insert a delay in the workflow, copy and encrypt AMIs, and tag AWS resources. These actions extend on the existing collection of actions, which can be used to orchestrate tasks such as instance launch, OS-level instance configuration and patching, Lambda function invocation, and AMI creation.

Amazon EC2 allows users to set up and configure everything about their instances from the operating system up to the applications. An Amazon Machine Image (AMI) is a packaged-up environment that includes all the necessary bits to set up and boot the instance, with AMIs acting as the unit of deployment. Users might have an AMI or might compose the system out of several building block AMIs (e.g., webservers, appservers, and databases). Amazon EC2 provides a number of tools to make creating an AMI easy including the AWS Management Console.

Users can also choose from a library of globally available AMIs that provide useful instances. For example, if a user wants a simple Linux server, they can choose one of the standard Linux distribution AMIs. After having set up the account and uploaded AMIs, users are ready to boot the instance and they can start the AMI on any number and any type of instance by calling the RunInstances API.

Amazon EC2 provides the ability to place instances in multiple locations. Amazon EC2 locations are composed of Regions and Availability Zones. Availability Zones are distinct locations that are engineered to be insulated from failures in other Availability Zones and provide inexpensive, low latency network connectivity to other Availability Zones in the same Region. By launching instances in separate Availability Zones, you can protect your applications from failure of a single location. Regions consist of one or more Availability Zones, are geographically dispersed, and will be in separate geographic areas or countries.

Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) allows provisioning of a logically isolated section of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud where users can launch AWS resources in a virtual network that is defined. Users have complete control over virtual networking environment, including selection of own IP address range, creation of subnets, and configuration of route tables and network gateways; and also create a Hardware Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection between corporate datacenter and VPC; and leverage the AWS cloud as an extension of corporate datacenter.

Amazon EC2 Systems Manager is a management service that automatically collects software inventory, applies OS patches, creates system images, and configures Windows and Linux operating systems. These capabilities help users to define and track system configurations, prevent drift, and maintain software compliance of the EC2 and on-premises configurations. By providing a management approach that is designed for the scale and agility of the cloud but extends into on-premises data center, EC2 Systems Manager makes it easier to seamlessly bridge existing infrastructure with AWS.

Customers requiring high graphics capability will benefit from GPU Graphics instances. The current generation GPU Graphics instance, G2 Instance, provides access to NVIDIA GPUs each with up to 1,536 CUDA cores and 4GB of video memory. With the latest driver releases, these GPUs provide support for OpenGL, DirectX, CUDA, OpenCL, and the GRID SDK. GPU Graphics instances are ideally suited for 3D graphics and game streaming.

Customers requiring very high, low latency, random I/O access to their data can benefit from High I/O instances. High I/O instances are an Amazon EC2 instance type that can provide customers with random I/O rates over 3 Million IOPS. High I/O I3 instances are backed by Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) based SSDs, and are ideally suited for customers running very high performance NoSQL databases, transactional systems, and Elastic Search workloads. High I/O instances also offers sequential disk throughput up to 16 GB/s, which is ideal for analytics workloads.

Amazon EC2 Systems Manager is available in US East (N. Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (N. California), US West (Oregon), Canada (Central), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Asia Pacific (Seoul), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), EU (London), EU (Frankfurt), EU (Ireland), and South America (São Paulo) public AWS regions, and China (Beijing) Region operated by Sinnet.