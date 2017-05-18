Western Digital Corp. announced Tuesday the HGST-branded Ultrastar SS300, a high-performing SAS SSD to date. It is the latest addition to the company’s line of Ultrastar 12Gb/s SAS SSDs, which are used to meet the rigorous data demands of many of large companies. Developed in partnership with Intel, the new Ultrastar SS300 delivers best-in-class random performance, offering speeds of up to 400,000 IOPS random read and up to 200,000 IOPS random write.

“Today, we raise the bar with our newest 12Gb/s SAS SSD, the Ultrastar SS300,” said Ulrich Hansen, vice president of SSD product marketing at Western Digital. “Built with high-endurance 3D NAND flash memory, the Ultrastar SS300 offers best-in-class speed, outstanding capacity and intelligent power options that enable customers to tailor storage systems and server solutions that are just right for their demanding needs. These benefits are delivered with the same tremendous reliability that has helped to make Ultrastar 12Gb/s SAS SSDs popular around the globe.”

The Ultrastar SS300 is ideal for the intensive data demands of virtualized storage systems, databases and private and hybrid cloud environments. It offers capacities up to 7.68TB, giving data center architects the potential to reduce the number of drives, consolidate servers and open up valuable rack space. The Ultrastar SS300 is offered in a variety of endurance classes and comes with a range of features and power settings. This includes a 14-watt power envelope that can unlock additional performance capabilities and an ultra-low power setting for more efficient energy consumption.

With this variety of options and high capacity, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have a greater flexibility to create next-generation data center storage systems that address a wide variety of workloads and total cost of ownership (TCO) requirements.

The Ultrastar SS300 delivers high sequential throughput, up to 2100MB/s read at 14W power. Available with capacities from 7.68TB to 400GB, the SS300 delivers up to 400,000 read and 200,000 write IOPS—double the speed of current 12Gb/s SSDs—providing rapid access to “hot” enterprise data for higher productivity and operational efficiency. The Ultrastar SS300 family offers significant value in terms of IOPS per watt, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) through low power consumption, efficient cooling and reduced space requirements.

Ultrastar SS300 combines enterprise-grade 3D MLC or TLC NAND flash memory, advanced endurance management firmware and power loss data management techniques to extend reliability, endurance, and sustained performance over the life of the SSD. The Ultrastar SS300 family achieves an extraordinary 0.35 percent annual failure rate (AFR) or 2.5 million hours mean-time- between-failure (MTBF). The 3.2TB 10 DW/D capacity Ultrastar SSD endures up to 59 petabytes (PB) of random writes over the life of the drive—the equivalent of writing 16 terabytes (TB) per day for five years.

For complete end-to-end data protection and reliability, the Ultrastar SS300 family incorporates the T10 Data Integrity Field (DIF) standard, extended error correction code (ECC), exclusive-OR (XOR) parity to protect against flash die failure, parity-checked internal data paths without an external write cache, and an exclusive power loss data management feature that does not require supercapacitors. The Ultrastar SS300 family is backed by a five year limited warranty, or the maximum petabytes (PB) written (based on capacity), whichever comes first.

The Ultrastar SS300 12Gb/s SAS SSD features and specifications include sequential read and write speeds of up to 2050 MB/s; four endurance choices, from 0.5 to 10 drive writes per day; and offers a choice of security options, including Instant Secure Erase (ISE), Self-Encrypting Drive (SED)-compliant with TCG Enterprise and SED-compliant with TCG Enterprise with FIPS 140-2 certification.

“With the increasing volume and velocity of data being generated every day, we felt it was crucial to partner with a trusted leader in the SAS SSD market,” said Ofer Michael, senior vice president, Storage, Oracle. “This is why Oracle chose the HGST-brand Ultrastar SS300 SAS SSD to deliver next-generation hybrid and all-flash solutions for the data center. Not only has the Ultrastar SS300 significantly improved performance consistency and quality of service (QoS), but the capacity increase also enabled a reduction in TCO.”

“SAS SSD adoption continues to see strong growth across a variety of critical enterprise applications,” said Greg Wong, founder and principal analyst, Forward Insights. “Western Digital’s newest 12Gb/s SAS SSD, the Ultrastar SS300, offers the optimum balance of performance, capacity and cost for the most demanding workloads.”

The Ultrastar SS300 SSD is currently shipping to OEM partners. It joins Western Digital’s broad range of HGST-brand and SanDisk-brand enterprise grade storage solutions, which includes helium enterprise hard disk drives as well as SAS, NVMe and SATA SSD solutions.