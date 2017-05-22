PSSC Labs announced on Monday its new Eco Blade server platform, its energy efficient high performance blade server. The Eco Blade server platform has been engineered for high performance, high density computing environments – simultaneously increasing compute density, while decreasing power use.

Eco Blade offers two complete, independent servers within 1U of rack space. Each independent server supports up to 64 Intel Xeon processor cores and 1.0 TB of enterprise memory for a total of up to 128 Cores and 2 TB of memory per 1U.

PSSC Labs offers hand-crafted HPC and big data computing solutions that deliver relentless performance with the absolute lowest total cost of ownership. All products are designed and built at the company’s headquarters in Lake Forest, California.

Eco series servers reduce both capital and operating expenditure through state-of-the-art design and engineering; adopting proven compatible offering with virtualization platforms including VMware, KVM and Citrix; and delivers an ideal platform for Docker containers and Rancher as well as data center OS’s including Mesos and Joyent. It also reduces power consumption by over 35 percent compared to traditional manufacturers, and increases rack density saving significant space while optimizing network connectivity.

The Eco Blade line supports two Intel Xeon E5-2600v4 processors with up to 128 Processor Cores in 1U of rack space (with hypertheading enabled); up to 1.0TB of high performance ECC registered system memory per server; and two redundant SSD Operating System Hard Drives; network connectivity options include 10GigE, 40GigE and 100GigE with support for Mellanox Infiniband and Intel Omnipath. It also includes remote management through IPMI 2.0 network, and comes certified with Red Hat Linux, CentOS Linux, Ubuntu Linux, and Microsoft operating systems.

There is no shared power supply or backplane, a unique design feature that translates to power savings of up to 46 percent on a per server comparison with servers of similar capabilities from leading brands. By lowering the power consumption of these servers, PSSC Labs is offering the greenest server of its kind on the market, translating to lower lifetime ownership costs for institutions that adopt the Eco Blade servers.

According to the EPA, volume servers are responsible for 68 percent of all electricity consumed by IT equipment in data centers in 2006. A study by the US government found that in 2014 US data centers consumed about 70 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, making up 2 percent of the country’s total energy consumption. Using over 90% energy efficient power supplies and combining them with power saving features, the Eco Blade servers result in significant savings in energy costs over the lifetime of the product. Along with the significant reduction in power used, the Eco Blade is built using 55 percent recyclable material, it a move that cements PSSC Labs’ commitment to finding sustainable enterprise server solutions that reduce waste and powers progress.

“The global thirst for more computing power and storage see demand for volume servers and the resulting energy consumption to continue to rise. As an industry, it is our responsibility to find ways to reduce power consumption while still providing the computing ability needed to fuel cutting edge research and groundbreaking enterprises,” said Alex Lesser, vice president of PSSC Labs. “PSSC Labs has taken a big step in engineering a HPC / data center server that does not compromise on performance but will significantly reduce power consumption. By deploying the Eco Blade server instead of traditional servers from other manufacturers, companies will reduce their cap ex and op ex while being good stewards of the environment.”

In addition to the lifetime saving in energy costs, the Eco Blade servers allow higher density rack configurations which reduce the amount of infrastructure and networking equipment required, translating to huge cost savings during the initial purchase as well as savings to recurring maintenance costs.