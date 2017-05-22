Western Digital expanded its WD Red and WD Red Pro NAS hard drives lineup with the debut of 10TB capacity models optimized for use in personal, home and small to medium business NAS systems.

WD Red is designed specifically for NAS systems that have 1 to 8 drive bays in both 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch form factors. The drives are designed and extensively tested for compatibility in the unique 24×7 operating environment and for the demanding system requirements of home and small office NAS.

Western Digital has shipped more than 15 million helium-based high capacity drives into multiple applications, including for NAS systems, to date and is continuing to support customers with higher capacities and reliability. The WD Red line of NAS hard drives allow customers to scale up or down to meet their changing NAS storage needs.

Introduced in 2012, WD Red hard drives address the unique environment of NAS and the growing demand for affordable, reliable and compatible storage that reduces customer total cost of ownership. Designed with Western Digital’s HelioSeal helium-technology, the WD Red 10TB hard drive provides higher capacity and performance to meet the increasing storage needs of always-on, single-to-8-bay NAS systems. The helium-based design enables a 25 percent capacity increase from the WD Red 8TB NAS storage drive.

With support for up to 16 bays in tower- and rack-based systems, the WD Red Pro 10TB hard drive delivers the same high performance, reliability and capacity to systems operating in up to 16 bay NAS systems.

The new drives include Western Digital’s fourth generation, exclusive HelioSeal technology in 10TB capacity to the NAS storage market; 3D Active Balance Plus, an enhanced balance control technology that improves overall drive performance and reliability; and delivers seamless integration with Western Digital’s My Cloud Pro Series NAS and My Cloud Expert Series NAS systems designed specifically for the creative community to enable seamless transfer of content between devices in any location, whether users are shooting remotely or editing at home.

The drives also feature NASware 3.0, an enhanced version of WD’s original NASware technology, designed to improve reliability and system performance, reduce customer downtime and to simplify the integration process; and delivers optimized performance class – 5400 RPM class for SOHO environments, 7200 RPM class for up to 16 bay NAS systems. The WD Red and WD Red Pro 10TB drives are finalizing compatibility testing with a number of NAS system providers.

Built into every WD Red hard drive, NASware 3.0’s advanced technology improves system’s storage performance by boosting compatibility, integration, upgradeability, and reliability.

The new WD Red and WD Red Pro 10TB hard drives are available now at select U.S. retailers and distributors. The WD Red 10TB NAS hard drives feature a three-year limited warranty and a $494.00 USD manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) (model #: WD100EFAX). The WD Red Pro 10TB drives feature a five-year limited warranty and a $533.00 USD MSRP (model #: WD101KFBX).