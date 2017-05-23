Infortrend Technology announced availability of the EonStor GS 3025B storage system with a new 2U 25-bay small form factor design. This storage enables users to optimize data center footprint and energy efficiency, in addition to providing unified storage consolidating file, block, and object services with native cloud gateway features.

The 2U 25-bay high density unified storage consolidates SAN, NAS, object, and cloud storage in a small form factor to optimize data center footprint and energy efficiency. It enables an ideal balance between budget and performance by supporting hybrid SSD/HDD configuration, SSD cache and automated storage tiering, while providing capacity expansion, flexible host connectivity options and easy maintenance.

Packing 25 2.5-inch drives in a 2U enclosure, EonStor GS 3025B provides more capacity and requires less footprint and power consumption compared to the SFF storage that houses 24 2.5″ drives in a system. EonStor GS 3025B is the second 2U 25-bay storage Infortrend has recently launched, following its all flash storage “EonStor GS 3025A”, which provides more than 740K IOPS for random reads and less than 0.5 millisecond response time. For users trying to balance budget and performance, EonStor GS 3025B is a good choice with its support for hybrid SSD/HDD configuration, SSD cache and automated storage tiering features.

Additionally, integrating file, block, and object services in one system with cloud gateway features, EonStor GS 3025B enables users to tap into cost-effective flexibility and infinite scalability of cloud storage. It also has a special screwless tray design that makes drive installation and system maintenance quick and easy. All these benefits make EonStor GS 3025B the ideal storage choice to boost data center efficiency.

The EonStor GS can integrate with cloud storage, and data can be optimally allocated between EonStor GS and Cloud through our smart algorithms, so users can enjoy the best performance and the safest storage. EonStor GS offers comprehensive cloud integration functions for users to choose from – cloud tiering, cloud cache and cloud backup. It also delivers support for private and public cloud services to enable users to choose the option that best suits their budget or data security requirements. These functions combine local and cloud storage, automatically and optimally allocating data, while saving setup and maintenance costs in the process.

EonStor GS supports symmetric active-active controller configuration to minimize administrative effort and boost operation efficiency. Hosts can access the same LUNs simultaneously via both controllers. I/O are equally distributed across both controllers and all paths, effectively minimizing costly path management time. In the event of a path failure, I/O can automatically continue through the remaining paths with little or no failover.

As security is critical when it comes to data storage in the cloud, the EonStor GS family provides AES 256bit Encryption for data-in-flight and data-at-rest, as well as self-encrypting drives (SED) compatibility, ensuring data is always protected from malicious threats. Furthermore, with integrated SSL, links between server and client are also encrypted. Security threats are by no means the only concern when it comes to safeguarding data. Unexpected disk failures, natural disasters and power outages all up the risk of data loss.

EonStor GS family ensures this risk is minimal with its integrated backup functions such as Intelligent Drive Recovery (IDR), snapshot, local replication, remote replication and file-level rsync. In case a failure is experienced, the system’s integrated SMB 3.0 transparent failover and multipathing support guarantee non-disruptive operations. Also, designed with redundant dual controllers and non-single-point-of-failure hardware components, it ensures business continuity at all times.

By integrating Intelligent Cloud Gateway Engine and supporting a wide range of both private cloud and public cloud services, including Amazon, Azure, and Google, the EonStor GS offers various cloud functions such as Cloud Tiering, Cloud Cache and Cloud Backup to make the most of cloud’s advantages. These functions perfectly combine local and cloud storage, automatically and optimally allocating data, while saving setup and maintenance costs in the process.

Based on much improved hardware and firmware, EonStor GS family can handle file level protocols including CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP and FTP; block level protocols such as Fibre Channel, iSCSI and SAS. By integrating all of these protocols and harnessing the power of Intel’s multicore CPU, EonStor GS family delivers not only outstanding flexibility but also incredible performance in two configurations: all-flash and hybrid. As an all-flash system, it delivers up to 450K IOPS, 11,000MB/s block and 6,600MB/s CIFS bandwidth. Moreover, by offering hybrid features such as SSD Cache, protocol translation between local NAS/SAN and cloud storage services, and automated storage tiering, EonStor GS family guarantees exceptional performance at every level of operation.

This performance and efficiency can also be found in cloud storage integration supported by deduplication and compression features, which ensure the efficient use of bandwidth to effectively extend data to the cloud and lower overall costs.

“Infortrend is committed to designing storage specifically targeting high speed and high density demands. The two 2U 25-bay small form factor solutions “EonStor GS 3025A all flash storage” and “EonStor GS 3025B” perfectly prove our commitment,” said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.