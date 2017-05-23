Kodiak Data introduced on Monday MemCloud, its memory-speed cloud infrastructure solution for big data scientists and software developers, providing big data analytic clusters at up to one-fifth the cost and five times the performance of typical cloud hosting services.

MemCloud is built on Kodiak Data’s Virtual Cluster Infrastructure (VCI) platform, capable of in-software provisioning of compute, networking, storage and data at the cluster level within minutes. MemCloud is available as a hosted cloud service, as well as a compact on-premise appliance for private clouds. Both the hosted and on-premise versions of MemCloud are currently live at various Kodiak Data customer sites.

Kodiak MemCloud enables data scientists to provision their own high performance clusters without waiting for IT; IT operators can service more users, avoiding the cost and administration of cluster sprawl; and Dev/Ops can deploy and manage many clusters across Dev, Test and Ops; on-premise or hosted in the cloud.​



MemCloud offers base cluster infrastructure environments on which users can load software and ready-to-run environments pre-packaged with Hadoop, MAPR, Spark or Docker Swarm.

The Kodiak MemCloud runs preferred Hadoop software – Hortonworks, Apache, Cloudera. It provisions the multi-node cluster and the user can configure the services/stacks that they want to use. Spark, HBase, Search, Hive, Kafka and all other functions of the distribution are supported.

Kodiak Data also announced new investments from Data Collective, Divergent Venture Partners, and Aspect Ventures.

“It’s expensive to acquire the computational power needed to push the boundaries and innovate in data science,” said Matt Ocko, Managing Partner of Data Collective. “What impresses me most about Kodiak Data is the simplicity and flexibility of their products which make the power of big data analytics accessible to more businesses.”

According to Kevin Ober, Managing Director of Divergent Ventures, “Kodiak Data is the rare company that both dramatically slashes the operational cost and increases the performance of the entire pipeline of big data deployments – from development to production.”

“We look for companies moving the needle,” says Theresia Gouw, co-founder of Aspect Ventures, “and the Kodiak Data team has shown they can deliver on their mission to make production big data clusters fast, simple, and cost-effective, solving for a specific problem in an innovative way.”

Kodiak Data’s hardware-agnostic VCI pioneers data portability for entire big data clusters (such as Hadoop, Cassandra, Spark and others). VCI allows MemCloud to deliver big data analytic clusters in the cloud cost-effectively.