Red Hat announced Tuesday beta availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4, the latest version of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 platform. Nearly three years into its lifecycle, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 continues to provide enterprises with a rich and stable foundation for both existing applications and a new generation of workloads and solutions.

The beta release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 includes a number of new and updated features to help organizations bolster security and compliance, better streamline management and automation, and realize an improved systems administration experience.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 introduces support for Network Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE), which enables to encrypt root volumes of hard drives on bare metal machines without requiring to manually enter password when systems are rebooted. The USBGuard software framework provides system protection against intrusive USB devices by implementing basic whitelisting and blacklisting capabilities based on device attributes. The OpenSSH libraries update includes the ability to resume interrupted uploads in Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) and adds support for a new fingerprint type that uses the SHA-256 algorithm. This OpenSSH version also removes server-side support for the SSH-1 protocol.

It also delivers multiple audit capabilities to enable easier administration, to filter the events logged by the audit system, gather more information from critical events, and to interpret large numbers of records. The OpenSC set of libraries and utilities adds support for Common Access Card (CAC) cards and now provides also the CoolKey applet functionality. The OpenSSL update includes multiple enhancements, such as support for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) version 1.2 protocol and Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation (ALPN); and cryptographic protocols and algorithms that were considered insecure have been deprecated.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta provides several new features to help systems administrators spend less time triaging events and issues and more time on what matters most. New features include additional enhancements to RAID Takeover enabling system administrators to change the RAID configuration and characteristics of their logical volumes while in-use. It also includes an update to Network Manager (version 1.8) introduces extended route options for firewall and route-table setup, MACsec for L2 VPNs, improved DNS, DHCP configuration visibility, and dynamic configuration of ethernet interface options.

The latest release also includes support for new Performance Co-Pilot (PCP) client tools. The addition of client tools like pcp2influxdb, pcp-mpstat and pcp-pidstat allow for the export of performance metric values to influxdb, and retrospective analysis of mpstat and pidstat values. Additionally, new PCP Performance Metrics are available to a variety of Performance Co-Pilot analysis tools.

Increasingly complex IT environments, with footprints that span from bare metal to the cloud, means enterprise-grade management and automation can be seen as a necessity. In addition to the management capabilities of Red Hat Satellite and automation via Ansible Tower, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta is designed to make system configuration easier through the inclusion of Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles. Red Hat Enterprise Linux System Roles provides RHEL-specific supported content that relies on Ansible automation to help simplify the management and maintenance of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7-based deployments via a single set of tools.

Red Hat encourages customers with active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscriptions to download and preview Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 Beta via the Red Hat Customer Portal and to provide feedback via Red Hat Bugzilla.