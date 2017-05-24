IBM announced Wednesday a new Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) toolkit on Power Systems optimized for open source databases, including MongoDB, EDB PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Redis, Neo4j, and Apache Cassandra to help deliver more speed, control, and efficiency for enterprise developers and IT departments.

The new turnkey open source DBaaS toolkit available, called Open Platform for DBaaS on IBM Power Systems, runs on IBM’s OpenPOWER LC servers designed specifically for big data and delivers two times price-performance advantage guarantee over x86 for MongoDB and 1.8 times for EDB PostgreSQL 9.5, which translates to superior server density.

With support for modern software development and DevOps, Open Platform for DBaaS delivers fast, self-service on-demand database deployment and sets an ideal foundation for compliance. The IBM OpenPOWER System LC server portfolio was codeveloped by IBM and OpenPOWER Foundation members to help deliver better data-centric innovation around IBM Power architecture. OpenPOWER System LC servers integrate virtually seamlessly into data centers and clouds to scale data-intensive work flows with maximum performance and minimum cost and server footprint. This integration frees up organizations to focus on solving critical business challenges and accelerating innovation.

The exponential growth of data demands delivers fast throughput and smart networks. Mellanox’s interconnect solutions incorporate advanced acceleration engines that perform sophisticated processing algorithms on the data as it moves through the network. Intelligent network solutions greatly improve the performance and total infrastructure efficiency of data-intensive applications.

As part of the open platform for DBaaS on IBM Power Systems solution, IBM delivers Ansible scripts to support OpenStack Trove-based DBaaS installation and configuration on Power Systems servers, storage and networking. Pre-tested reference architectures are provided in four configurations that are designed for varying levels of client needs: starter, entry, enterprise and performance configurations. Each configuration includes appropriately sized compute, storage and networking hardware, and IBM Lab services and tooling, for a complete solution deployment. IBM also provides multiple options and configurations to extend the open source DBaaS platform across private or public clouds.

“As the need for new applications to be delivered faster than ever increases in a digital world, developers are turning to modern software development models including DevOps, as-a-Service and self-service to increase the volume, velocity and variety of business applications,” said Terri Virnig, VP, Power Ecosystem and Strategy at IBM. “With Open Platform for DBaaS, IBM is supporting these cloud development models to provide greater control of data, access and security, as well as the choice and flexibility for agile development of innovative new applications.

According to Forrester, Database-as-a-Service is the fastest-growing database category over the next four years, providing automation capabilities, lowering cost, and increasing flexibility. As companies undergo digital transformation, these attributes will be critical for developers to reduce their database management time, drive down costs, and improve application performance.

The platform gives database administrators and developers the ability to deploy a fully configured private cloud with automated provisioning for open source database services. Users can gain the efficiency of a cloud delivery model, while also maintaining oversight and control of resource allocation and secure data policies. As the Open DBaaS Platform is built on OpenStack, it can also be incorporated into the organization’s hybrid cloud management strategy.

The open platform for DBaaS on IBM Power Systems includes a self-service portal for end users to deploy their choice of the most popular open source community databases including MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MariaDB, Redis, Neo4j and Apache Cassandra in minutes; an elastic cloud infrastructure for a highly scalable, automated, economical, and reliable open platform for on-premises, private cloud delivery of DBaaS; a disk image builder tool for clients who want to build and deploy their own custom databases to the database image library; an open source, cloud-oriented operations manager with dashboards and tools to visualize, control, monitor, and analyze the physical and virtual resources; and a turnkey, engineered solution comprised of compute, block and archive storage servers, JBOD disk drawers, OpenStack control plane nodes, and network switches pre-integrated with the open source DBaaS toolkit.

IBM Power Systems are servers designed for mission-critical applications and emerging cognitive era workloads including artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, advanced analytics and high performance computing, data lakes and operational datastores. Designed to deliver efficiency whether deployed in a private, public and hybrid cloud, Power Systems benefit from a wide range of open technologies, many stemming from collaboration with fellow OpenPOWER Foundation members.

Open Platform for DBaaS on IBM Power Systems enables your digital transformation with a superior platform for modern data-driven application development. This open source solution provides developers with the flexibility they need for agile software development in order to keep pace with the speed of innovation.

