STORServer, enterprise data backup solutions company, announced Tuesday that it is now offering FIPS-compliant cloud backup for the government market. This cloud backup solution also meets security controls for FedRAMP. With IBM Spectrum Protect, formerly known as Tivoli Storage Manager or TSM, government agencies can now simply and securely embrace the advantages of the cloud for their data backup needs.

With STORServer’s cloud backup, government agencies can eliminate their reliance on tape storage and transition to a more efficient and reliable backup solution. Eliminating tape also removes the manual intervention roadblocks and element of human error from the disaster recovery requirement of moving a copy of data offsite.

Instead of waiting for tapes to be picked up and taken offsite, government agencies using cloud backup have their data automatically moved offsite when replication takes place. This means data will immediately be transferred from a user’s computing environment to a STORServer-supported, highly disaster-tolerant cloud environment.

With IBM’s two federally-certified SoftLayer cloud data centers in Dallas, Texas, and Ashburn, Virginia, STORServer’s government agency customers are assured that their data is being backed up at locations designed specifically to meet federal security and high availability requirements. STORServer’s cloud backup solution is powered by IBM Spectrum Protect, which in addition to supporting SoftLayer, also supports Cloud Object Storage System (formerly known as Cleversafe), Amazon AWS S3 and OpenStack Swift.

STORServer provides multiple architectural options around cloud offerings for disaster recovery, as well as direct to cloud services for automated backup, archive and disaster recovery. Data centers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can leverage IBM’s FrontSafe Portal and offer Backup as a Service with any of cloud options. This end user friendly portal delivers multi-tenancy, reporting, and billing automation.

The company aims to customize a turn-key solution that fits into the customer’s environment, taking into account factors such as software implementations, available bandwidth (WAN) to complete replication, mandated recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO).

STORServer’s cloud offering is ideal for the long-term data retention requirements of government agencies. Data from traffic cameras, park cameras, police body cameras and other sources that have longer or indefinite storage requirements drastically increase on-site data backup costs. With the cloud, government agencies can securely retain this data while eliminating the need for manual intervention.

The scalability offered by the cloud is a significant, paradigm-changing advantage for government agencies. Rather than purchasing a mandatory minimum unit of storage hardware that must be shipped and integrated, users with STORServer’s cloud backup solution can granularly and infinitely scale their storage to meet data growth and retention.

“By utilizing cloud backup instead of tape, data backup costs can be considered an operational expenditure as opposed to a capital expenditure, which is an advantageous move for many government agencies,” said Bill Smoldt, president and CEO of STORServer.

STORServer delivers enhanced STORServer backup appliances powered by TSM extend STORServer’s commitment to deliver simplicity, power and trusted support for enterprise data protection, enabling customers to begin corporate-wide backup operations in less than one day.

The combination of an easy-to-use STORServer-developed interface and IBM software are designed to increase data availability and automate global deduplication, advanced replication and optimized virtualized backup capabilities.

The TSM release includes significant updates for Microsoft virtualized server environments, such as an option to restore a file, disk or entire Hyper-V VM from a single-pass incremental forever VM backup. The enhanced STORServer appliances powered by IBM Tivoli Storage Manager release 7.1.1.100 are available immediately from STORServer and its network of resellers.

Customers with existing software maintenance contracts can upgrade their IBM Tivoli Storage Manager environments to the latest version at no additional charge.