Cloud automation company Embotics released Embotics vCommander 6.0 that enables enhanced hybrid cloud orchestration, governance and control, while providing an easy-to-use portal for end user self-service where they can intelligently select and provision cloud resources and track and report on spending.

Embotics vCommander leverages a comprehensive set of multi-hypervisor virtualization and cloud management capabilities to allow organizations at any stage of cloud adoption to build and implement the framework, process, automation, and policies that will result in an optimized hybrid cloud environment.

In the digital and cloud-centric world, IT organizations are undergoing significant transformation. Enterprises are moving towards disruptive business models and technologies that facilitate agility and the ability to rapidly deliver new cloud-native applications to market.

Meanwhile IT is charged with updating legacy IT processes and environments into a state that is fit for this new digital world. Without a modern solution for multi-cloud management, organizations are often in a situation where end users are delayed and frustrated by slow legacy processes that commonly lead to do-it-yourself resource acquisition. This creates a situation where the user is outside the control of IT, causing increased spending, added risk, and further shadow IT issues.

vCommander features new cloud administrator capabilities and an updated HTML5 end-user service portal. Within minutes, IT administrators can have a hybrid cloud single pane-of-glass and rapidly create a catalog of services on top of VMware, Hyper-V, AWS and/or Microsoft Azure. Users can procure cross-vendor IaaS and PaaS resources through an easy-to-use self-service portal that automates and orchestrates behind the scenes lifecycle processes for fast delivery while enforcing corporate policies (quotas, expense assignments, configurations) and governance (usage, expirations, power scheduling, security settings).

Built on the foundation of Embotics’ existing cost analysis, reporting, and rightsizing capabilities, vCommander 6.0 adds capabilities that help organizations identify waste through cost-saving recommendations, streamline collaboration between different stakeholders, and implement changes through automated action. vCommander also provides immediate value to IT, engineering and DevOps organizations, optionally allowing for existing consumption models to continue, while at the same time providing overlay value in existing brownfield environments.

vCommander is a cost-effective, scalable solution that delivers customer self-service portals, multi-tenancy and platform-neutral orchestration capabilities in a single, integrated software package. It offers self-service provisioning and management allow users to view and manage virtual machine (VM) and application workloads, including the ability to request new workloads or request changes to existing workloads.

Using the web-based Service Portal, virtual infrastructure administrators provide stakeholders with an elegant but information-rich view of their assets without allowing any access to the underlying private or public cloud infrastructure. vCommander’s integrated workflow engine makes it easy to automate key provisioning tasks.

vCommander assigns and tracks virtual asset costs in real time, with comprehensive reporting on virtual infrastructure costs and growth trends. Use this information for budgetary planning, VM workload placement decisions and providing costing reports to your IT service consumers. It also predicts and identifies constraining resources so that you can address bottlenecks before they happen. vCommander also provides rightsizing recommendations coupled with their cost implications, so that users can make informed decisions about the resources they consume.

vCommander’s robust policy engine automates VM lifecycle management, ensuring that VMs are decommissioned within set time limits. Flexible notification and expiry extension options ensure that users are well informed and able to keep VMs and application workloads active for as long as they are needed, without introducing sprawl.

vCommander delivers immediate value with virtual infrastructure reports, VM sprawl information, and capacity and growth indicators. Use the fully customizable reports to create unique views of your virtual infrastructure that can be sent to organizational stakeholders on a regular schedule. Powerful search capabilities complement the library of predefined reports and enable ad-hoc querying of hundreds of data points.

Set to be generally available next month, vCommander 6.0 also provides a fully updated and modern self-service user experience, and adds support for Azure ARM template deployments, furthering vCommander’s capabilities to support infrastructure-as-code and modern application deployment methods.