Cybersecurity company Forcepoint extended its cloud security solutions with new software capabilities and data center offerings that accelerate the secure adoption of cloud applications. Forcepoint’s technology protects enterprise and government employees as well as critical business data and IP anywhere, including from advanced threats such as ransomware and phishing attacks.

The announcement also includes new cloud app discovery and risk assessment; DLP security analytics; advanced malware for CASB; and certified cloud service offering that increase GDPR compliance. These cloud security enhancements and trusted global data centers enable customers to be fully cloud-deployed or to fold hybrid cloud and on-premises security into their business strategy. They bring visibility and risk reporting to potential incidents and technology deployed throughout an organization including “Shadow IT,” where data and cloud applications being used in the enterprise or agency may be the source of both innovation and risk.

Integrating Forcepoint CASB technology, Forcepoint Web Security adds discovery and reporting of Shadow IT and users of unsanctioned applications. These reports on both apps and users provide details and risk rankings to eliminate a major enterprise security blindspot. The Incident Risk Ranking is now included with DLP for Web and Email (formerly DLP Module). Forcepoint applies machine learning to intelligently rank and classify security incidents across the cyber continuum of intent, including accidental leaks, broken business process or data theft. Security teams can proactively address issues and quickly prioritize responses for incidents linked to insider threats versus inadvertent user error.

Forcepoint CASB now supports the Advanced Malware Detection cloud service, offering sandboxing and behavioral analysis technology to uncover Zero-Day attacks, ransomware and other advanced threats hidden in cloud storage solutions such Box.net or Office 365 OneDrive. Organizations can lower capital and operating expenditure by using a single Forcepoint policy to securely send decrypted data to third-party passive security analysis tools to extend the value of existing IT investments.

Forcepoint runs a dedicated Cloud Trust Program encompassing ISO 27001 and CSA STAR certifications with SOC attestations. Forcepoint recently added ISO 27018 certification to its trust program to provide a robust system of controls for privacy protection of personal data to enhance GDPR compliance. Customers can securely extend their infrastructure with 27 global data centers offering full IPSEC coverage including new sites now open in Milan, Stockholm, Warsaw and Toronto.

According to a report by Heidi Shey, senior analyst for security and risk at Forrester Research, “Internal incidents top the list of breach causes in 2016 (at 41 percent), and the proportion of those that are malicious is rising. Even external attacks ultimately involved attackers targeting and taking advantage of insiders and using user authentication credentials.” And while security training and awareness programs go a long way toward preventing internal breaches, organizations often struggle to enforce policies against employees who adopt unsanctioned technology and data practices to maximize workplace efficiencies.

“We see the partnership growing between the CIO and CISO to implement solutions that securely enable the business shift to cloud computing while remaining in compliance with data privacy laws such as GDPR,” explained Kris Lamb, vice president and general manager of the Cloud Security business at Forcepoint. “By providing more visibility to applications and data on the network regardless of location, Forcepoint is delivering innovation and value that enables security teams to focus on high-risk employee behaviors required to protect all users throughout the enterprise.”

“Forcepoint’s focus on protecting the human point is a remarkable approach to cyber security and cloud computing,” said Jim Reavis, CEO, Cloud Security Alliance. “By providing context to user behavior in every corner of a global enterprise or government, Forcepoint is setting a new standard for human-centric security among the market leaders in the Cloud Security Alliance.”