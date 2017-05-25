Red Hat announced Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy, provider of cloud-native development tools that enable developers to more easily create modern container-based and cloud-native applications.

By adding Codenvy to its existing portfolio of developer tools and application platforms, including Red Hat JBoss Middleware and Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat continues its efforts to provide solutions that enable developers to create applications for hybrid cloud environments. Red Hat plans to make Codenvy an integral part of OpenShift.io, Red Hat’s recently announced hosted development environment for building hybrid cloud services on OpenShift.

As Red Hat continues to evolve its developer offerings, Red Hat expects Codenvy and Eclipse Che to play an important role in our next generation of cloud-native development tools. Codenvy is more than a web based IDE, it is a complete workspace management system designed to make cloud native, container-based development easier. With the announcement of OpenShift.io at Red Hat Summit, Red Hat has shown its commitment to creating next-generation development tools. Codenvy brings important technology and experience to help make OpenShift.io a success.

Codenvy and Red Hat have already been working together to help developers accelerate cloud-native application development. Last year, Codenvy, Red Hat and Microsoft announced a collaborative effort to provide a common way to integrate programming languages across code editors and IDEs. The protocol was aimed at extending developer flexibility and productivity by enabling a rich editing experience within a variety of tools for different programming languages.

Codenvy is a cloud-native development tool that combines runtimes, projects and an integrated development environment (IDE) into a portable universal workspace that addresses the configuration and sharing challenges created by localhost developer workspaces, allowing contributions to a project without having to install software.

Developers use Codenvy to create workspaces with production runtimes containing their projects and tools, enabling them to code with the IDE, language and version control system of their choice. With Codenvy, developers can work from their computer and define single machine or multi-machine workspaces – even mirror production. Developers can use Codenvy to set up a workspace to learn a new language or teach a class, build a public code portfolio that can be built and run by another user, or simplify contribution flow for open source projects and communities.

Teams use Codenvy to create a consistent workflow for reproducible and collaborative developer workspaces. With Codenvy, every team gets the one-click developer environment benefits that developers love about Codenvy, but with team-focused capabilities like custom runtimes, collaboration and fine-grained permissions. Teams can use Codenvy to onboard new developers into the team with zero lag time, collaborate with devs and stakeholders before committing, simplify the code review process, and share coding ideas and hack spaces with zero effort.

Enterprises use Codenvy to manage workspaces at scale with programmable and customizable infrastructure. With Codenvy, enterprises not only have access to one-click developer environments and team onboarding and collaboration, but a true DevOps workspace platform with the ability to control system performance, availability, and functionality.

Enterprises can use Codenvy to operate and customize their own workspace cloud, onboarding new developers and consultants without lag time, automating the creation of dev workspaces, integrating Codenvy workspaces in issue management tools, and enabling collaboration between devs and stakeholders pre-commit.

In 2016, Red Hat also joined the Eclipse Che community, adding contributors and committers focused on improvements around workspace runtimes, supporting orchestration and composition formats for workspaces and improving the edit / build / test lifecycle of container images from within the IDE. And, Codenvy is already embedded in Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s award-winning container application platform, to make developing, debugging and deploying apps simple.

Now, with Codenvy as part of its Developer portfolio, Red Hat plans to make Eclipse Che and the Codenvy enhancements central to its tooling strategy and extend and integrate the workspace management technology across tools and platforms. OpenShift.io, which includes Eclipse Che, delivers application development tools and environments needed to help organizations maintain relevancy in a digitally transforming marketplace. OpenShift.io is designed to enable development teams, whether in the same building or across the globe, to more effectively collaborate and create containerized, microservices-based solutions, deployed to hybrid cloud environments.

“With the acquisition we plan to incorporate Codenvy into future developer tooling built for Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s award-winning container application platform,” wrote Harry Mower, Red Hat’s senior director for developer programs in a company blog post. “This further enhances OpenShift’s developer experience and will enable developers to create container based applications across private and public clouds.”

“The software development industry is shifting towards cloud-native microservices on the back of rapid adoption of container technology,” wrote Tyler Jewell, Codenvy’s founder and CEO in a blog post Thursday. “Containers, while essential, shift app dependency burdens from operations to development. For developers, adopting the container paradigm gates writing and debugging code behind a complex abstraction that requires expert Linux knowledge. This makes developer productivity a huge issue for companies adopting containers.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to have no material impact to Red Hat’s guidance for its first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2017, or fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018.