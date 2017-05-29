Toshiba Memory Corp. launched Monday the XG5 series, a new line of NVM Express (NVMe) SSDs integrating 64-layer, 3D flash memories, with a maximum capacity of 1024GB in a thin single-sided form factor. Sample shipments to OEM customers start Monday in limited quantities, and Toshiba will gradually increase shipments from the third calendar quarter of this year.

The XG5 series SSDs will be exhibited at the ongoing Computex show in Taipei, Taiwan.

These SSDs, equipped with Toshiba’s latest 64-layer, 3-bit-per-cell TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS FLASH, utilize the features of PCI EXPRESS (PCIe) Gen3 x 4 lanes and SLC cache to deliver 3000 MB/s sequential read and 2100 MB/s sequential write. They are also more efficient than Toshiba existing products and reduce standby mode power consumption by over 50 percent, to less than 3mW.

The SSDs will be available in three capacities, 256GB, 512GB and 1024GB, in M.2 2280 single-sided form factors. Self-encrypting drive (SED) models supporting TCG Opal Version 2.01 will also be offered, making the XG5 series highly suited to a wide range of applications, including ultra-mobile PCs that prioritize performance and business applications requiring security.

Toshiba will continue to strengthen its SSD storage solutions, utilizing flash memory technology to meet diverse market needs.

Earlier this month, Toshiba America Electronic Components, (TAEC) showcased its new 64-layer BiCS FLASH 3D technology on an XG Series client Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSD at Dell EMC World 2017. Toshiba’s latest BiCS FLASH delivers a mature combination of performance, cost and endurance for all SSD types.

BiCS FLASH is a three-dimensional (3D) flash memory stacked cell structure suitable for applications that require high capacity and performance, such as enterprise and consumer SSDs. The 512 gigabit (GB) (64 gigabyte), 64-layer device with 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) technology was recently added to Toshiba’s BiCS FLASH memory product line.

The BiCS FLASH is based on the third generation 64-layer stacking process featuring 65 percent greater bit density per mm2 than the company’s 48-layer, 256GB (32 gigabyte) device. The new XG Series SSD is an ideal platform to launch the 64-layer flash memory, due to the product’s broad adoption, maturity and robustness, honed over multiple generations of PCIe/NVMe client SSD product releases.

Toshiba is currently migrating all client, data center and enterprise SSDs to the newest BiCS FLASH 64-layer 3D memory. This migration sets Toshiba up for extending their recent recognition by IDC as quick growing storage device vendor in the $17 billion solid state drive (SSD) segment for 2016.

“Toshiba SSDs powered by the 64-layer 3D device and in-house controller increase value to our customers’ products by boosting the maximum offered drive capacities and presenting superior speed, performance and endurance,” said Shigenori Yanagi, SSD technology executive, at Toshiba Memory. “We are excited to first demonstrate our newest BiCS FLASH technology at Dell EMC World and provide a glimpse of 3D flash memory-based SSDs to come.”