HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced Monday production expansion of its Predator memory lineup with new performance kits. The ultra-fast HyperX Predator DDR4 includes frequencies up to 4,000MHz to meet the needs of gamers and DIY system builders. For DDR4 users that need fast high density memory, HyperX has added densities up to 128G at 3,000MHz.

HyperX Predator DDR4 memory with XMP profiles make overclocking on an XMP ready motherboard both easy and quick. Providing PC builders with simplicity for overclocking and high-performance memory, HyperX meets the memory needs for gaming systems that use the latest Intel or AMD processors. The new additions to the Predator family are being announced during Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan.

HyperX Predator DDR4 memory products include a lifetime warranty, including customer service and support.

HyperX Predator DDR4 memory is available in single module capacities of 8GB and 16GB. DDR4 kits include two, four or eight modules with kit capacities of 8GB to 128GB. The Intel XMP-ready profiles are optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets. One hundred percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, Predator DDR4 includes both performance and reliability.

HyperX HX430C15PB3K2/8 is a kit of two 512M x 64-bit (4GB) DDR4-3000 CL15 SDRAM (Synchronous DRAM) 1Rx8, memory module, based on eight 512M x 8-bit FBGA components per module. Each module kit supports Intel Extreme Memory Profiles (Intel XMP) 2.0. Total kit capacity is 8GB. Each module has been tested to run at DDR4-3000 at a low latency timing of 15-17-17 at 1.35V. The SPDs are programmed to JEDEC standard latency DDR4-2400 timing of 17-17-17 at 1.2V. Each 288-pin DIMM uses gold contact fingers.

“HyperX continues to lead the gaming memory market with high quality, high-performance memory for anyone building a new DDR4 rig,” says Kristy Ernt, global memory business manager, HyperX. “If you are a fan of AMD or Intel, HyperX memory offers the enhanced performance needed to game at your best.”