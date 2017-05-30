Nvidia launched Tuesday a partner program with several original design manufacturers (ODM) such as Foxconn, Inventec, Quanta and Wistron to meet the demands for AI cloud computing.

Through the NVIDIA HGX Partner Program, NVIDIA is providing each ODM with early access to the NVIDIA HGX reference architecture, NVIDIA GPU computing technologies and design guidelines. HGX is the same data center design used in Microsoft’s Project Olympus initiative, Facebook’s Big Basin systems and NVIDIA DGX-1 AI supercomputers.

NVIDIA built the HGX reference design to meet the high-performance, efficiency and massive scaling requirements unique to hyperscale cloud environments. Highly configurable based on workload needs, HGX can easily combine GPUs and CPUs in a number of ways for high performance computing, deep learning training and deep learning inferencing.

The standard HGX design architecture includes eight NVIDIA Tesla GPU accelerators in the SXM2 form factor and connected in a cube mesh using NVIDIA NVLink high-speed interconnects and optimized PCIe topologies. With a modular design, HGX enclosures are suited for deployment in existing data center racks across the globe, using hyperscale CPU nodes as needed.

Both NVIDIA Tesla P100 and V100 GPU accelerators are compatible with HGX. This allows for immediate upgrades of all HGX-based products once V100 GPUs become available later this year.

HGX is an ideal reference architecture for cloud providers seeking to host the new NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform. The NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform manages a catalog of fully integrated and optimized deep learning framework containers, including Caffe2, Cognitive Toolkit, MXNet and TensorFlow.

Purpose-built for cloud computing, the HGX-1 enclosure architecture provides high performance with configurability and future-proofing. It taps into the power of eight NVIDIA Tesla GPUs interconnected with the NVLink hybrid cube, that was introduced with the NVIDIA DGX-1 for class-leading performance. Its PCIe switching architecture enables a CPU to be dynamically connected to any number of GPUs. This allows cloud service providers that standardize with a single HGX-1 infrastructure to offer customers a range of CPU and GPU machine instances, while a standard NVLink fabric architecture allows the rich GPU software ecosystem to accelerate AI and other workloads.

With HGX-1, hyperscale data centers can provide optimal performance and flexibility for virtually any accelerated workload, including deep learning training, inference, advanced analytics, and high-performance computing. For deep learning, it provides up to 100X faster performance when compared with legacy CPU-based servers and is estimated to be one-fifth the cost for AI training and one-tenth the cost for AI inferencing.

With its modular design, HGX-1 is suited for deployment in existing data center racks across the globe, offering hyperscale data centers a quick, simple path to be ready for AI. HGX-1 is architected to be Tesla V100 ready and extract the full AI performance that Tesla V100 provides. With a simple drop-in upgrade, Tesla V100 GPUs will create an even more flexible and powerful cloud computing platform.

Using HGX as a starter “recipe,” ODM partners can work with NVIDIA to more quickly design and bring to market a wide range of qualified GPU-accelerated systems for hyperscale data centers. Through the program, NVIDIA engineers will work closely with ODMs to help minimize the amount of time from design win to production deployments.

As the overall demand for AI computing resources has risen sharply over the past year, so has the market adoption and performance of NVIDIA’s GPU computing platform. With NVIDIA Volta architecture-based GPUs offering three times the performance of its predecessor, ODMs can feed the market demand with new products based on the latest NVIDIA technology available.

“Accelerated computing is evolving rapidly — in just one year we tripled the deep learning performance in our Tesla GPUs — and this is having a significant impact on the way systems are designed,” said Ian Buck, general manager of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. “Through our HGX partner program, device makers can ensure they’re offering the latest AI technologies to the growing community of cloud computing providers.”

“Through this new partner program with NVIDIA, we will be able to more quickly serve the growing demands of our customers, many of whom manage some of the largest data centers in the world,” said Taiyu Chou, general manager of Foxconn/Hon Hai Precision Ind Co., Ltd., and president of Ingrasys Technology. “Early access to NVIDIA GPU technologies and design guidelines will help us more rapidly introduce innovative products for our customers’ growing AI computing needs.”

“Working more closely with NVIDIA will help us infuse a new level of innovation into data center infrastructure worldwide,” said Evan Chien, head of IEC China operations at Inventec. “Through our close collaboration, we will be able to more effectively address the compute-intensive AI needs of companies managing hyperscale cloud environments.”

“Tapping into NVIDIA’s AI computing expertise will allow us to immediately bring to market game-changing solutions to meet the new computing requirements of the AI era,” said Mike Yang, senior vice president at Quanta Computer and president at QCT.

“As a long-time collaborator with NVIDIA, we look forward to deepening our relationship so that we can meet the increasing computing needs of our hyperscale data center customers,” said Donald Hwang, chief technology officer and president of the Enterprise Business Group at Wistron. “Our customers are hungry for more GPU computing power to handle a variety of AI workloads, and through this new partnership we will be able to deliver new solutions faster.”

“We’ve collaborated with Ingrasys and NVIDIA to pioneer a new industry standard design to meet the growing demands of the new AI era,” said Kushagra Vaid, general manager and distinguished engineer, Azure Hardware Infrastructure, Microsoft. “The HGX-1 AI accelerator has been developed as a component of Microsoft’s Project Olympus to achieve extreme performance scalability through the option for high-bandwidth interconnectivity for up to 32 GPUs.”