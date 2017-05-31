Acronis released Wednesday Acronis Backup 12.5, its backup solution offering levels of protection for all sizes of infrastructure. The Acronis Backup 12.5 comes in two editions: Standard and Advanced, with an easy in-place upgrade. The release of Acronis Backup 12.5 delivers reliability, scalability, and speed; unified touch-friendly management console radically reduces the effort to back up, manage, and restore data; and delivers automated data protection from ransomware.

Acronis Backup 12.5 is a reliable, complete, and cost-effective backup offering available on the market. It allows businesses to start small with Acronis Backup 12.5 Standard edition and scale to Acronis Backup 12.5 Advanced as required by their growing infrastructure, simply by changing license keys, and gives partners the flexibility to meet the needs of small and large businesses with the same product. With Active Protection from ransomware, enhanced backup validation, and blockchain-based authentication of the backups with Acronis Notary, Acronis Backup 12.5 is a reliable backup solution.

Building upon the existing ease of use, reliability, and new hybrid cloud architecture of Acronis Backup 12, the new advanced functionality creates a feature-rich solution that supports over 20 platforms. These include Windows, Office 365, Azure, Linux, Mac OS X, Oracle, VMware, Hyper-V, Red Hat Virtualization, Linux KVM, Citrix XenServer, iOS, and Android with a unified web interface for the entire infrastructure; admin roles and delegations for distributed infrastructures; support for six hypervisors to provide migration platform options; bare-metal recovery automation and remote boot media control to reduce RTO of remote site recovery; SAN storage snapshots to reduce hypervisor resource utilization; Oracle backup and granular recovery; advanced tape support for increased granularity and simplified management; advanced reporting for detailed insights and corporate compliance; disaster recovery capability for emergency data recovery locally and in the cloud; backup validation process ensures recoverability; and Acronis Notary to ensure the authenticity of data.

“The new release is transformative for IT,” said Jason Buffington, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, an IT research service. “Acronis Backup 12.5 Advanced is the world’s first enterprise-grade data protection solution with a consumer-grade user interface. It makes the complex job of data protection easy for any IT administrator or business owner. One computer or a thousand, physical or virtual, on-premises or cloud — this robust solution is the newest achievement of Acronis’ proven engineering excellence and it works equally well with organizations of all sizes.”

Acronis Backup 12.5 is the most reliable and complete solution offering for anyone who supports small, medium, and large business’ data protection needs. It allows partners to improve customer service and increase customer retention rate by allowing customers to easily upgrade to the advanced backup functionality without needing to reinstall the system.

There is high demand for the innovative functionality in Acronis Backup 12.5 Standard and Advanced editions, as evidenced by the most popular beta program in Acronis history — three times bigger than the last major launch. Innovative technology, simplified licensing, easy-to-use interface, simple upgrade path from the previous version, and unbeatable pricing make Acronis Backup 12.5 the best backup solution on the market.

“The flexibility, scale, security and transparent licensing offered with Acronis’ next gen backup solution will make it easier for channel partners to sell and deliver data protection-as-a-service,” said Holly Garcia, executive director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “In today’s connected economy every business of any size stands to benefit from a secure and scalable backup solution that can be easily managed by a partner they trust. As a preferred distributor for Acronis, it’s great to see a continued investment in the performance and usability of its data protection platform.”

Commenting on the new release, Serguei Beloussov, co-founder and CEO of Acronis, said: “Today’s reality is more end-point devices, hybrid infrastructure, and an ever-growing cornucopia of threats. Businesses and enterprises globally are adapting to the cloud and trying to make sense of this ever-changing digital landscape. Acronis brings peace of mind by providing innovative data protection technology that is reliable, safe, fast, easy, and complete. Acronis Backup 12.5 is the only answer to all modern-day data protection needs.”

More than 500 Acronis engineers globally are engaged in the innovation and development of Acronis Backup 12.5 Standard and Advanced editions. As a result, Acronis added private and public cloud support for backing up and migrating workloads as well as reliable cloud storage. The release delivers the industry’s first and only data protection against ransomware with automated restoration of damaged data.

Acronis Backup 12.5 also introduces new technology that enables users to verify the backup integrity before its restoration, improving regulatory compliance and data integrity with blockchain. The backup of Amazon EC2 instances, Microsoft Azure VMs and Office 365 mailboxes; Acronis Active Protection to detect and block ransomware attacks, such as WannaCry, with instant restoration of any compromised data; and Acronis Notary to prove a file is authentic and unchanged since it was backed up.