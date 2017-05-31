Intel announced Tuesday its Intel Solid State Drive Data Center P4501 Series—a member of the second generation Intel 3D NAND SSD family that combines a new Intel-developed controller, firmware innovations, and 3D NAND density in efficient, low power, small form factor designs. These drives are optimized for the storage needs of cloud and software-defined infrastructures and enable data centers to do more per server.

To minimize service disruptions and help efficiently manage at scale, the Intel SSD DC P4501 Series integrates reliability, durable performance, and advanced manageability features.

The Intel SSD DC P4501 Series is optimized for the read intensive workloads of cloud storage solutions and is architected to maximize CPU utilization. With controller support for up to 128 queues, these SSDs minimize the risk of idle CPU cores and perform most effectively on Intel Xeon processor-based platforms.

DC P4501 drives are built to maximize IT efficiency within existing server footprints. New firmware manageability features—including improved firmware updates, health monitoring, and secure erase—help reduce server downtime through improved update processes and expanded monitoring capabilities. In addition, the Intel SSD DC P4501 is platform-compatible with Intel Volume Management Device (Intel VMD) which delivers seamless management of PCIe-based NVMe SSDs and enables enhanced serviceability and hot-plug to minimize service interruptions during drive swaps.

SMART management and Intel custom log pages provide advanced drive telemetry to manage thermals, monitor endurance, and track drive health status. Management coverage is now expanded across a wider range of drive states with support for the NVM Express Management Interface (NVMe-MI) specification, an industry standard way to manage the SSD out-of-band.

Available in U.2 (2.5 in x 7mm) and M.2 (110mm) form factors, the Intel SSD DC P4501 Series enables data centers to optimize for space and power efficient capacity. The drives pack up to 4 TB in 7mm U.2 form factors, so data centers can deliver up to four times more storage in the same space compared to current generation PCIe-based SSDs. Optimized for power efficiency, the drives can free up to 45 percent of a rack’s power budget at equivalent capacity to standard power drives. This savings enables data centers to increase rack compute capability to address the needs of emerging workloads or increase storage density

As capacity per server continues to scale, the risk of data corruption and errors increases. With an eye toward this risk, Intel has built industry-leading end-to-end data protection4 into the DC P4501. This includes protection from silent data corruption, which can cause catastrophic downtime and errors in major businesses.

Power Loss Imminent (PLI) provides protection from unplanned power loss, and is obtained through a propriety combination of power management chips, capacitors, firmware algorithms, and a built-in PLI self-test. Intel’s PLI feature provides data centers with high confidence of preventing data loss during unplanned power interrupts.

Built with the same cloud inspired design as the Intel SSD DC P4500 Series, the low power Intel SSD DC P4501 Series enables energy and space efficient storage solutions to help data centers do more per server, minimize service disruptions and manage at scale.