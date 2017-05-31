SIOS Technology released latest version of its SIOS iQ IT analytics platform, which harnesses the power of machine learning and deep learning analytics to optimize the performance and efficiency of VMware environments. A new flexible, API-driven integration architecture enables SIOS iQ to integrate data from a range of sources, including application monitoring tools and data aggregation fabrics such as Splunk, Hadoop and Elasticsearch.

Providing a more comprehensive view of the IT infrastructure, SIOS iQ empowers IT to automatically and instantaneously identify and correct the root causes of application performance issues and to predict future application performance with unparalleled precision and ease-of-use.

SIOS iQ automatically learns the difference between normal and anomalous behavior in your environment without the need for thresholds. SIOS iQ not only alerts you of subtle issues before they become significant problems, it also recommends specific steps to resolve them. SIOS iQ continuously self-adjusts as your dynamic virtual infrastructure changes, keeping alerts and recommendations accurate.

SIOS iQ meta-graph provides a highly intuitive and information-rich presentation of abnormal infrastructure behaviors and shows the complex interactions of all the components involved in a problem. Advanced design provides a color-coded and interactive graphical presentation of the results of deep learning analysis allowing users to explore interactions between components to get deep insights into problematic infrastructure behaviors that otherwise would be impossible to achieve.

SIOS iQ leverages the power of machine learning to instantaneously recommend specific steps to resolve performance issues. It eliminates the guesswork and significantly improves issue resolution time without finger-pointing between application, network, and infrastructure domain experts. SIOS iQ identifies issues that are lost in alert storms or too subtle for threshold based solutions to detect enabling you to resolve issues before they become real problems.

SIOS iQ identifies virtual resources such as idle VMs and unnecessary snapshots and estimates your potential cost savings by eliminating them. The SIOS iQ ROI and Savings Calculator generates a report that identifies wasted resources including rogue VMDKs, idle and oversized VMs, snapshot waste, unnecessary software licenses and wasted labor costs associated with troubleshooting time. It provides ROI on rogue VMDKs; idle and oversized virtual machines; snapshot waste; unnecessary software licenses; wasted labor costs associated with troubleshooting time; return on investment on purchase of SIOS iQ with a summary specific cost savings in capital and operating expenditure that can be realized with recommendations provided.

SIOS iQ replaces the alert storms, inaccuracies, and manual effort associated with legacy tools with simple, precise, and clear recommendations for problem solving. By applying patented machine learning/deep learning analytics to a broad range of data from across IT silos, SIOS iQ learns the patterns of behavior observed across interrelated components over time. It correlates this anomalous behavior to application performance issues and changes in the infrastructure. SIOS iQ not only detects problems earlier with greater precision and clarity than traditional tools, but also identifies the root cause of issues, reveals unknown problems, and predicts future performance issues. IT can also use SIOS iQ to look at “what if” scenarios to understand the potential impact that a planned change will have on application performance before the change is actually implemented.

This version of SIOS iQ includes software developer kit for broad integration to include data from a wider range of sources including application and network monitoring tools and data aggregation fabrics such as Splunk. This SDK enables IT to query Splunk data more easily and to apply SIOS iQ machine learning-based analysis for more precise and comprehensive insights into application performance issues. The deep learning technique identifies patterns of incidents related to application quality of service (QoS) reducing these to a small number of recurring infrastructure behaviors underlying the problem, revealing the root cause and providing precise recommendations for fixing them using a powerful new visualization technique.

Currently available, this update also recommends placement of workloads on VMware hosts to optimize VM density without the recurring thrashing and constant rebalancing caused by traditional tools; provides specific steps IT admins can take to solve complex performance issues and optimize efficiency; identifies wasted resources including rogue VMDKs, idle and oversized VMs, snapshot waste, unnecessary software licenses and wasted labor costs; and allows IT admins to logically group and prioritize resources according to business importance. It correlates application service alerts with abnormal infrastructure behavior for fast, precise problem solving.

“The exponential growth of modern IT infrastructures in both scale and complexity is pushing IT teams to their limits,” said Jerry Melnick, president and CEO of SIOS Technology Corp. “SIOS iQ frees IT from the daily grind of reactive problem handling to proactively operate and innovate in order to add value to their core business operations. Deep learning technology in SIOS iQ analyzes tens of thousands of real-time metrics to accurately identify the root causes of performance issues and recommend specific steps to resolve them. Advanced predictive analytics in SIOS iQ forecasts future performance challenges so IT can avoid or prevent them before they occur.”

SIOS iQ can be operated as a standalone tool to find and forecast infrastructure issues and their root cause or as a foundational platform of an enterprise analytics architecture that integrates with a wide variety of application performance monitoring tools.