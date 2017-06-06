Open source company Red Hat released Tuesday Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3, based on Ceph 10.2 (Jewel) that introduces a new Network File System (NFS) interface, offers compatibility with the Hadoop S3A filesystem client, and adds support for deployment in containerized environments. Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 increases the versatility of Ceph for object storage by broadening protocol support so that the users can connect more effectively to and between traditional and modern workloads.

This release marks the latest milestone in Red Hat’s mission to provide highly elastic, flexible storage that can be optimized to suit a variety of workloads across any size of enterprise deployment. It also adds a lightweight NFS interface to the Ceph Object Gateway. As a result, users and their applications will be able to access the same data set from both S3 object and NFS file interfaces, gradually transitioning between them based on business needs.

The NFS interface uses the Red Hat Ceph Storage multi-site capabilities to enable global clusters and data access with the NFS protocol. As a result, file storage customers can take advantage of the scale, flexibility, and cost efficiencies of object storage while modernizing their storage foundation over time.

Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 and its containerized image are expected to be generally available later this month through the company’s Customer Portal and on the Red Hat Container Registry, respectively.

Red Hat Ceph Storage is an open, software-defined, unified storage platform. It decouples software from hardware to run cost-effectively on industry-standard servers and disks, scales flexibly and massively to support multiple petabyte deployments, and provides web-scale object storage for modern use cases.

Red Hat Ceph Storage is a production-ready implementation of Ceph, the open source storage platform that manages data on a single distributed computer cluster and provides interfaces for object-, block-, and le-level storage. The solution is ideal for object storage workloads because it is proven at web scale, exible for demanding applications, and offers the data protection, reliability, and availability enterprises demand. It was designed from the ground up for web-scale object storage and cloud infrastructures.

Industry-standard APIs allow seamless migration of, and integration with, applications. It is accessible through Amazon S3, OpenStack Swift, or native API protocols. Unlike traditional storage, it is optimized for large installations—typically a petabyte or greater—and overcomes the shortcomings of traditional storage products based on file systems.

Red Hat Ceph Storage serves as a single efficient platform to support storage needs—block (persistent and ephemeral), object, and file—on standard servers and disks; while remaining integrated with OpenStack services, including Nova, Cinder, Manila, Glance, Keystone, and Swift, and it offers user-driven storage life-cycle management with complete API coverage.

Compatibility with the Hadoop S3A filesystem client enables the use of big data analytics applications like Apache Hadoop MapReduce, Hive, and Spark with the Red Hat Ceph Storage object store. This allows customers to take advantage of native object storage features like lifecycle and metadata management, reduce costs with erasure coding, and scale compute and storage independently.

Additionally, customers will have access to an alternative vehicle for deploying Red Hat Ceph Storage in containerized environments. A single container image of the product will be available on the Red Hat Container Registry, delivering the same capabilities as in the traditional package format. Using a containerized format with Ansible by Red Hat, Ceph Storage users can perform installations, upgrades, and updates atomically, resulting in reduced complexity, easier management, and faster deployment of software-defined storage.

“In today’s environment of exploding data growth, customers need support for existing and modern workloads as they update their infrastructure with software-defined technologies to be more nimble and cost-efficient,” said Ranga Rangachari, Red Hat’s vice president and general manager for storage. “Red Hat aims to assist customers with IT modernization, and object storage advancements in Red Hat Ceph Storage 2.3 coupled with Red Hat Consulting and Global Support can be instrumental to their transition and ultimate success.”

“For more than three years we have been thrilled with the performance and support we have received with Red Hat Ceph Storage, and we are eager to put version 2.3 into action,” said Rodney Poling, principal cloud architect, Advanced Technology Group, Genesys. “The new NFS gateway can deliver scale out, software-defined, object storage to our legacy platform that still requires traditional file storage. The greater flexibility and scalability enables us to continue working to cut deployment time and grow with our customers.”