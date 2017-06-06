Turbonomic announced several advancements to its hybrid cloud management platform, enabling customers to accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud. Turbonomic has extended the platform’s on-premises capabilities with new support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure public cloud environments. This reinforces the Turbonomic vision of enabling organizations to control any workload, on any infrastructure, anywhere, anytime.

The public cloud support includes visibility of all workloads, whether on-premises or in AWS and Azure environments; acceleration of public cloud migration; lowering of public cloud bills on average by 30 percent; control of workloads to assure performance and deliver service levels; and enforcement of compliance policies across a hybrid cloud.

Leveraging the elasticity and scale of public clouds to run workloads in the right place at the right time is top of mind for organizations as workloads and infrastructure are increasingly decoupled. This however creates enormous complexity that humans and scripts cannot solve, requiring self-managing software to assure and optimize performance. Gartner estimates that by 2020, 25 percent of large enterprises will turn to “dynamic optimization” solutions (like Turbonomic) to manage public cloud costs and risks – up from less than one percent in 2016.

Turbonomic 5.9 unleashes the elasticity of AWS and Azure public cloud environments by curating workload demand to achieve the desired state: a state that assures performance, lowers costs and ensures continuous compliance, in real-time. Customers benefit from new features that enable viewing all workloads, on-premises and/or in AWS and Azure environments, with a single software platform, through a single pane of glass; and migrating to AWS and Azure public clouds, on-time and under-budget with new migration planning, workload placement, and workload scaling.

The offering also lowers hybrid cloud costs in AWS and Azure public clouds with new budget control, cost forecasting and cost management features; controlling public cloud workloads to assure performance, automatically scale workloads, and curate demand to ensure applications get the resources they need in real-time; and enforcing compliance policies across a hybrid cloud environment with new workload anti-affinity, data sovereignty and placement policy enforcement.

Organizations are facing tremendous pressure to modernize and transform their IT in order to become a digital business. Cloud is central to this transformation, with nearly 49 percent of application workloads expected to migrate to public cloud by the end of 2020. Managing the transition is challenging, and mistakes are costly – in many cases unknowingly costing organizations millions of dollars. Because of the complexity of hybrid cloud environments, the ability to monitor, analyze, and proactively prevent issues from occurring is beyond human scale.

“Transitioning to hybrid cloud presents a new challenge: deciding which workload should run where and when, and confidently managing the transition. It’s a cloud-scale challenge that can only be solved with self-managing software,” said Shmuel Kliger, Founder and President at Turbonomic. “With today’s announcement, Turbonomic is uniquely positioned to help customers monitor and automate their workloads anywhere – on-premises and/or in public cloud – in real-time, to unleash the full potential of the public cloud’s elasticity and scale. We are the essential solution for every customers’ journey to hybrid cloud.”

Turbonomic seamlessly imports existing polices such as HA, affinity or anti-affinity and enables you to define new policies for operational or business requirements. The purpose built policy engine enables dynamic group creation and rule assignment ensures VMs only run on those hosts that have been licensed. Business policies are easily defined. For example, sanctioned cloud provider regions or data centers for data sovereignty or compliance with HIPAA or PCI. Turbonomic ensure continuous compliance without sacrificing performance or increasing costs.

Turbonomic provides initial placement decisions based on the demand characteristics of existing and new workloads. New workloads are matched to existing shared resources and future workloads are held as reservations avoiding resource contention and accelerating cloud initiatives.

Turbonomic determines when allocation of resources is not aligned with workload demand, driving decisions to provision more or suspend capacity. It allows users to simulate changes across the environment for new application workloads, public cloud migration, hardware refresh, data center or cluster consolidation; and develop before-and-after pictures of potential scaling, capacity and placement strategies for data center or a public cloud migration.

Last October, BMC and Turbonomic announced a partnership whereby BMC will resell Turbonomic, further enabling BMC’s TrueSight customers to fast track their digital businesses. The partnership leverages the best of both solutions to help BMC customers get the most out of their application and infrastructure resources and ongoing investment.

As organizations accelerate virtualization and cloud computing initiatives to deliver applications and digital services faster and more efficiently, they require real-time analytics on resource utilization based on application workload demand to improve performance and reduce costs.

With BMC’s TrueSight Capacity Optimization solution and the Turbonomic solution, customers can improve application performance by more than 30 percent and increase by up to 1,000 percent the number of application workloads managed by existing teams. Furthermore, organizations can automate compliance management around issues like software licensing and data sovereignty.