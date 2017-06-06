Veritas Technologies released Tuesday new solutions that provide organizations greater visibility into cloud-based data, bi-directional cloud migration for critical workloads and snapshot-based data protection optimized for multi-cloud environments. These latest technologies build on recent alliance and partnership announcements with a variety of public cloud providers including Google, IBM and Microsoft.

These Veritas offerings are part of the company’s wave of next-generation technology aimed at enabling successful multi-cloud strategies for organizations. The Information Map S3 Connector, the first of a new wave of cloud connectors, provides customers with a real-time picture and interactive view of their unstructured data assets residing in S3-enabled cloud storage repositories. Visibility is the critical first step to making informed data retention, migration and deletion decisions. Data visibility also helps to ensure compliance with data regulations around the world, including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which takes effect next May.

Findings from the Veritas 2017 GDPR Report state that only one in 10 enterprises polled globally believe GDPR compliance of data in the cloud is their organization’s responsibility—a false assumption. Under GDPR, organizations are just as responsible for adhering to the same data privacy mandates for data stored in the cloud—including any public cloud—as well as data stored on-premises.

The new S3 connector in Information Map will help customers gain quick visualizations of their data stored in S3, making it easier for them to manage these types of compliance requirements in public clouds. Customers can start visualizing cloud-based data in select environments. In the coming quarters, the technology will also integrate with an array of other S3-enabled clouds and new data sources.

Engineered for multi-cloud, CloudMobility allows organizations to safely and securely migrate complex workloads from their data center to the cloud with a single click. The automated solution gives organizations the flexibility to cost-effectively migrate workloads to the cloud of their choice. If business goals change, the workloads can migrate back to on-premises. CloudMobility also provides pre-migration testing to enable a successful migration with the advance knowledge of how an application will perform in the cloud. To help customers get started, Veritas is offering a cloud migration readiness workshop and quick-start bundles combining technology and services. This solution is available through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners, beginning today.

Veritas CloudPoint helps customers leverage snapshot-based data protection to solve aggressive data recovery objectives and institute consistent data protection policies, regardless of the cloud environments that the workloads are deployed on.

Unlike other snapshot technologies designed to work within a specific cloud vendor’s infrastructure, this solution helps manage snapshot operations across multi-cloud and data center environments via a simple user interface, helping customers avoid vendor lock-in and data silos, while providing a consistent recovery experience. CloudPoint will support a host of public cloud environments including Google, IBM Cloud and Microsoft Azure, with general availability targeted for the coming quarters.

“Customers want the same level of data visibility and protection in a multi-cloud world as they have on-premises,” said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. “They also want to be able to migrate workloads to multiple clouds simply, without being locked in. Today, we are delivering on all of that through these technology innovations. And we are excited to continue to develop technologies that build on our relationships with Google, IBM, Microsoft and other cloud providers.”

The time for these advancements in multi-cloud technology has never been more relevant. IDC estimates that 90 percent of enterprise organizations plan to utilize multi-cloud architectures over the next few years, driving up the rate and pace of multi-cloud adoption by IT organizations.

“Migrating workloads to multiple cloud environments without the right management tools can be a bit of a challenge for organizations,” said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. “With these new solutions, Veritas aims to help ensure customers have improved visibility, migration and protection of critical data with no cloud vendor lock-in, whether it is a private cloud, public cloud or local clouds.”

Last month, Veritas announced its HyperScale for OpenStack, a new software-defined storage solution designed to maximize workload performance, lower operating costs and protect data in OpenStack-based cloud environments. HyperScale for OpenStack helps organizations realize the speed and economic benefits of deploying applications on OpenStack through predictable performance and storage quality of service (QoS). The software-defined storage solution leverages commodity hardware and includes integration for enterprise data protection.

As OpenStack gains traction as an open source platform for cloud infrastructures, some of its components are at vastly different stages of maturity. While enterprises and app developers enjoy the flexibility and agility the environment provides, storage management capabilities are not as advanced. As a result, organizations often face challenges with workload performance, reliability and efficiency as well as with storage optimization and data protection. Veritas HyperScale for OpenStack addresses these issues directly.