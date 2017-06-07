Promise Technology announced on Tuesday addition of four new models to its lineup of Pegasus desktop RAID storage system, in a move that addresses new Mac owners by providing them with the capacity and performance needed for demanding projects. The Pegasus3 R4, R6, and R8 models feature more capacity – 16, 36 and 64 (and 80) terabytes (TB), respectively – and bring lightning-fast 40 Gb/s ThunderboltT3 performance to rich media workflows.

The addition of new Pegasus3 models also continues Promise’s tradition of being in lockstep with the latest from Apple, as they aim to be an ideal storage complement to the new iMac and MacBook Pro offerings. Pegasus3 solutions were showcased during Apple’s keynote presentation at WWDC 2017, alongside the latest iMac and MacBook Pro models.

Pegasus3 models are tested, performance tuned and ready to ‘go out of the box’ for Mac users with a 1m 40 Gb/s Active Thunderbolt3 cable for easy, high-speed connectivity.

When combined with its Apollo Cloud personal cloud storage device, Promise’s lineup of Pegasus3 models allow creative professionals to easily and securely synchronize and share small clips or low-resolution review files. Group members can review and comment via their mobile devices while on the go.

Further enhancing the collaboration factor is the fact that, when combined with Promise’s SANLink Series, the new Pegasus3 models can be shared over a local workgroup. Highly optimized for performance and content protection, the Pegasus3 models deliver blistering speed required for generating high-resolution video and rich media content, but they take it one step further by offering the safety and security of full-featured RAID protection. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports provide fast connectivity and the ability to connect up to six daisy-chained devices on a single port.

“Our new Pegasus3 models with Thunderbolt 3 are the perfect storage solution for users wanting to take full advantage of the incredible performance and capabilities of the new iMac and MacBook Pro,” noted Vijay Char, president, Promise Technology USA.

Last month, Promise announced that its VTrak A-Class and VTrak E5000 storage solutions have been certified with MXFserver for collaborative video editing. As video production is transitioning to UHD/4K, storage system performance is becoming a bottleneck for many workflows.

Known for delivering high-performance file sharing for nearly all aspects of media and entertainment at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, Promise’s VTrak Series is equipped to handle the delivery of video streaming and content distribution at higher bandwidths. With the addition of MXFserver’s middleware, users have the ability to run high-end editing systems including Avid, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve.

Promise’s VTrak Series is a full-featured, affordable, enterprise-level storage system with the scalability (performance and capacity) needed to meet the demands of Near-Line Editing (NLE). The VTrak Series is fully redundant with active-active controllers, power supplies, and cooling units to provide continuous data availability and operation.

Additionally, the solutions provide scalability for application-agnostic video editing workflows, simplified data management, and robust data protection at a reduced total cost of ownership IT managers can deploy the configuration with 6/12 Gb SAS/SATA hard drives and SSDs to optimize key enterprise applications performance with reduced latency.