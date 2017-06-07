VMware announced Tuesday new releases for its line of operations management products – vRealize Operations 6.6, vRealize Log Insight 4.5, vRealize Business for Cloud 7.3 and vRealize Network Insight 3.4.

The vRealize Operations 6.6 release will offer an integrated experience with vRealize Log Insight and vRealize Business for Cloud, delivering the complete “intelligent operations” use case. This release will deliver several new innovations, redesigned user experience, and deeper integration across software defined datacenter (SDDC) technologies and multiple public clouds.

vRealize Operations 6.6 will bring together management functions – performance management, capacity, log analytics, cost analytics, planning, topology analysis, troubleshooting and automated workload balancing – in an integrated, highly intuitive, scalable and extensible platform.

VMware vRealize Operations delivers proactive identification and remediation of emerging performance, capacity, and configuration issues; comprehensive visibility across applications and infrastructure in a single console; automation capacity optimization and planning; critical workload placement and balancing to resolve resource contention and enable performance; enforcement of standards for continuous compliance; and open and extensible platform that leverages existing investments, with third- party management packs for Microsoft and SAP.

VMware vRealize Operations 6.6 integrated with vRealize Log Insight 4.5 and vRealize Business for Cloud 7.3 delivers core capabilities around application-aware SDDC and multi-cloud monitoring to help customers accelerate adoption of SDDC and integrate public clouds. Native SDDC integrations such as with VMware vSAN and VMware Cloud Foundation, redesigned intuitive user interface, unified visibility from applications to infrastructure and actionable insights combining metrics and logs deliver quick time to value.

Customers get a unified operations view into applications and infrastructure health, visualize key performance indicators and infrastructure components dependencies. Predictive analytics and smart alerts enable proactive remediation of performance problems. Simple actionable out-of-the-box persona-based dashboards, metrics and logs side-by-side, custom dashboards, reports and views enable role-based access and smarter troubleshooting.

The offering also delivers automated and proactive performance management that helps customers simplify operations, avoid disruption and free up time for more strategic tasks. These capabilities in vRealize Operations 6.6. include fully automated workload balancing across hosts, clusters and datastores supporting both VMotion and Storage VMotion. It also offers full Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) management and predictive DRS. Predictive DRS combines predictive analytics from vRealize Operations with DRS capabilities to inform DRS of an expected spike in load so that DRS can move VMs before contention occurs. Anomalies and issues can be proactively detected and automatically remediated before end users are impacted.

The solution includes cloud planning, capacity optimization and compliance. Upcoming vRealize Operations 6.6 includes integration with vRealize Business for Cloud which appears as “Business Management” tab within the vRealize Operations UI. Now vRealize Operations can correlate operational metrics with cost insights to understand how capacity utilization drives cost optimization.

Fine grained cost analysis for private cloud and ability to compare costs across private and multiple public clouds such as AWS and Azure accelerate cloud planning, budgeting and procurement decisions, control costs and reduce risk. Customers can optimize cost and resource usage through capacity management, reclamation and right sizing and improve planning and forecasting. Also included are new SDDC health dashboards and hardening across the entire SDDC stack including NSX and VSAN.