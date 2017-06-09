Redgate Software announced Thursday that its SQL Backup Pro includes automatic integration with Amazon S3, making it easy for users to store their SQL Server backups in the cloud.

SQL Backup Pro simplifies the backup process, covering different and multiple versions of SQL Server, and allowing users to compress, verify and securely encrypt backups at the same time. This is carried out from a centralized GUI, and the tool includes the option to automate backups, backup verification, restores and log shipping.

“Whatever the size and complexity of your SQL estate, SQL Backup Pro just works, making the whole process simple, straightforward and secure,” says Mark Champion, Product Marketing Manager at Redgate Software. “By making it simple to integrate with Amazon S3, users will be able to benefit from one of the industry standards when it comes to cloud-based backups. While our own Hosted Storage service was a perfect fit for SQL Backup Pro when it was launched, Amazon is now superior, so we’ll focus on delivering the best backup tools, and let Amazon handle the cloud.”

The development team at Redgate continues to streamline the integration with Amazon S3 and has also introduced permission management through Active Directory Groups, and the facility to allow jobs to be enabled or disabled through the GUI.

Amazon S3 is regarded as the standard in cloud storage, enabling users to upload and download files easily, choose the location of backups, access them from anywhere and only pay for what they use. Given Amazon’s strengths, Redgate is retiring its own Hosted Storage service for SQL Backup Pro, originally launched in 2013, and is actively supporting customers so that they can migrate to Amazon S3.

Compared to backing up using native SQL Server, SQL Backup Pro v9 saves storage space, speeds up network files transfers, and compresses backups by up to 95 percent. Crucially, it also encrypts data in and across multiple versions of SQL Server, a factor which is coming increasingly under the spotlight with the upcoming requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

While encryption was introduced in SQL Server 2014, many companies and organizations still have mixed SQL Server estates. This may cause issues when GDPR is introduced in May next year, with Article 32, the security of processing, requiring the encryption of personal data, alongside the ability to restore it in the event of a physical or technical incident.

SQL Backup Pro v9 is available as a standalone tool and as part of the Redgate SQL Toolbelt, which contains the industry-standard products for SQL Server development, deployment, backup, and monitoring.