GamaSec launched Monday its GamaSure PLUS website security package that serves as a one-stop shop for SMBs to easily and inexpensively gain cloud-based protection, remediation-as-a-service, and a Data Breach Limited Warranty powered by Assurant. It’s a pioneering approach that combines a security technology purchase with financial assurance and remediation services.

Until today, SMBs had few if any places to turn for comprehensive website security and financial protection against website attacks. Now, GamaSec provides a unique service that eradicates website vulnerabilities on behalf of SMBs and backs it up with a $50,000 Data Breach Limited Warranty. Small business owners or IT managers can instantly sign-up for the GamaSure PLUS cloud-based service bundle, which costs $144 a month, or $154 a month with optional PCI-certified Web Application Firewall and DDoS attack protection.

GamaSec’s AI-powered virtual hacker continually provides businesses with the same website security technology that Fortune 500 companies rely on every day. GamaSec identifies web application vulnerabilities as well as dangerous malware. Many small and medium-sized businesses don’t have the resources or time to act on the vulnerabilities identified by GamaSure. GamaSure PLUS provides access to GamaSec’s specialists who will conduct and manage the remediation process. Remediation experts use both manual and automated processes to rid websites of web application vulnerabilities and dangerous malware.

Powered by U.S.-based Assurant, the Data Breach Limited Warranty within GamaSure PLUS helps businesses get back on their feet after damages from website attacks, including costs related to data restoration, customer notification, credit monitoring, public relations and more — up to $50,000 for impacted users. Customers can add this option to gain proactive protection against hackers, spammers, crawlers and bots, as well as DDoS attacks that cannot be blocked by normal antivirus or anti-malware solutions.

The Data Breach Limited Warranty within GamaSure PLUS is only available to users in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. GamaSec offers its GamaShield PLUS plan for other worldwide users that include combinations of website security and remediation-as-a-service.

Since GamaSure PLUS is cloud-delivered, it’s fast and easy for SMBs. GamaSec remediation specialists conduct the specified fixing on the website owner’s behalf. The mix of convenience, affordability and peace of mind stands as an appealing, quick option compared to leaving a business vulnerable.

“Usually reserved for large companies with big budgets, true website protection and financial assurance is now available to small businesses in a matter of minutes,” said Avi Bartov, CEO at GamaSec. “GamaSure PLUS is our latest website security package that is available to the millions of SMBs that don’t want or need to become security experts — and instead, they need fast, low-cost yet reliable protection and peace of mind in case their website experiences a breach. For less than the cost of a latte a day, GamaSure PLUS arms them and their business with that much-needed assurance.”