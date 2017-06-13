Toshiba Corp.’s Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions Company launched Monday AL14SX Series, new additions to its line-up of enterprise performance hard disk drives (HDD) for mission critical server and storage applications, with sample shipments beginning immediately.

The 12.0 Gbit/s SAS interface AL14SX Series Enterprise Performance HDDs are Toshiba’s highest-performing 15,000rpm model line. Engineered for mission critical IT operations, an array of models are available with 512 native (512n), or emulated 512 (512e) or 4K native sector length technologies for optimum application and operating system compatibility. Toshiba’s Persistent Write Cache technology protects against data loss in the event of unexpected power loss, and helps maintain optimum data reliability for high-duty cycle mission critical environments.

The AL14SX Series of 15,000RPM 2.5-inch drives features a 12Gbit/s SAS interface. Available models are 4K native (4Kn) model and 512 emulation (512e) model that feature Advanced Format Sector Technologies, and 512 native (512n) model optimized for legacy applications and hypervisor environments. The AL14SX Series delivers a suitable choice for customers’ diverse applications.

The AL14SX Series is available in 300GB, 600GB and 900GB capacities. The 900GB model offers a 50 percent increase in maximum capacity from the 600GB of the predecessor AL13SX Series. The 4Kn and 512e models also delivers an approximately 19% increase in sustained data rate, pushing it to 290MiB/s, and an approximately 28.7 percent improvement in power efficiency (W/GB). These improvements in capacity, speed and power-saving contribute to a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for the server and system.

Customers also can select models supporting Sanitize Instant Erase (SIE), which realizes fast invalidation of data recorded on the disks, allowing for efficient disposal and reuse.

The new series can be used for tier 1 mission-critical servers and RAID storage; servers hosting transaction-based applications; rack-optimized data centers; tiered mission-critical storage and hybrid arrays; high-performance computing and mission-critical server boot and logging.