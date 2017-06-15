Mellanox Technologies unveiled Thursday its interconnect technology Shield that improves data center fault recovery by 5000 times by enabling interconnect autonomous self-healing capabilities. Shield technology is enabled within Mellanox’s 100G EDR and 200G HDR InfiniBand solutions, providing the ability for interconnect components to exchange real-time information and to make immediate smart decisions that overcome issues and optimize data flows.

In a world of data, fast recovery of data flow faults is critical to ensure real-time data analysis and fast business decisions. Shield will enable greater reliability, more productive computation, and optimized data center operations to ensure the highest return on investment.

“The CPU-centric data center architecture has come to an end and new data centers are now built based on a data-centric architecture. These systems require an intelligent interconnect that can deliver In-Network Computing and Self-healing capabilities, to ensure highest performance, scalability and resiliency,” said Gilad Shainer, vice president of marketing at Mellanox technologies. “Mellanox leading technologies, Mellanox SHARP and Shield provide the ability to analyze data within the interconnect, and to overcome issues and to optimize data flows, resulting in 10X to 5000X improvements. These technologies are essential for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud and other demanding applications to ensure highest productivity.”

“We believe that the Mellanox Shield technology is essential to modern data centers, particularly enterprise data centers who need to be able to handle the growing needs of data analytics in an efficient and real time manner with maximum reliability,” said Dan Olds, principal analyst at OrionX.net. “The new generations of interconnects have to handle data analysis as well as increase the overall robustness of the system. SHIELD is a breakthrough technology enabling self-healing interconnect solutions, which will enable users to increase their data throughput and even improve total cost of ownership.”

Last month, Mellanox announced support for the new Open Platform for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) on IBM Power Systems. In the cognitive computing era, businesses face a deluge of data from a wide variety of sources including internal, external, social, mobile, and sensors. Open Platform for DBaaS on IBM Power Systems is an open source-based platform that integrates servers, intelligent interconnect, storage, operating systems, middleware, and databases, and disrupts conventional x86-based systems with demonstrable price-performance advantages.

Traditional enterprise computing, with its reliance on conventional databases designed for structured data, is unable to cope with this flood of data. Organizations everywhere are modernizing their data platforms, using the entire range of available technology to derive patterns and insights from both structured and unstructured data. Next generation applications based on open source technology, in particular open source databases, are critical for this modernization.