Druva extended on Friday its data protection and governance support for Microsoft SharePoint Online. With the Druva inSync comprehensive data management solution, customers can better protect, preserve and discover crucial business data across Office 365, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive, to fully protect Microsoft Office 365 investments.

Microsoft Office 365 continues to see aggressive adoption by global enterprises, and according to an analyst firm, it will be used by more than 80 percent of businesses by 2020. Whether data lives on site, on endpoints or in cloud applications, concerns about unintentional or accidental data loss, corruption and leakage, as well as emerging compliance mandates (e.g. GDPR) and maintaining legal data integrity persist and need to be addressed.

With extended support for SharePoint Online, joint customers will benefit from centralized information management. Druva inSync centralizes visibility into corporate data stored within Microsoft Office 365 (OneDrive, Exchange Online and SharePoint) and end-users devices, enabling enterprises to regain control over users’ data. This ensures that both end-user productivity and corporate governance requirements are met. Druva inSync automatically backs up Office 365 data, cloud to cloud, without impacting the corporate network or requiring user intervention. IT administrators can recover directly back to their Office 365 environment, from any snapshot point, dramatically reducing the time needed to recover lost data.

Druva inSync collects and preserves dispersed enterprise data wherever it resides — including endpoints and cloud apps. Druva inSync merges all data sources to provide a single dashboard, with customer compliance and legal workflows, so enterprises can easily search, collect and preserve data to support legal and compliance needs.

“With the growing use of SaaS applications for business, it’s very easy to overlook the importance of protecting that data in the cloud,” said Steven Hill, Senior Storage Analyst at 451 Research. “Most SaaS user agreements still hold customers responsible for their own data protection; making it very risky to assume that key data is being adequately protected simply because it’s generated in the cloud.”

According to industry analyst firm Gartner, “When production data moves to the cloud, many organizations don’t realize that they are still responsible for their data no matter where it’s located.”1

To overcome these challenges, Druva’s overall support for the Microsoft Office 365 solution, in addition to the new support for SharePoint Online, expands data protection and governance capabilities to bring a holistic view across all end-user data with a single access point for protecting, viewing and managing the data.

“With ransomware and other variants of malware roaming the Internet, data protection is of foremost importance to my organization,” said Peter Volante, IT Manager, Insite Security. “Druva’s support for SharePoint Online will add another layer of defense and ensure we have the ability to recover any file from any point in time, providing increased resiliency and peace of mind.”

“We need the ability to restore our SharePoint data from any point in time and to alternative locations,” said Matt Bornhorst, Systems Administrator, Polen Capital. “Druva’s support for SharePoint Online will give us the granular level of file management and recovery we require, extending our existing backup infrastructure to ensure that all of our business data is protected.”