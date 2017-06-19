Super Micro Computer unveiled Sunday its X11 generation High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions featuring multiple new HPC solutions that are workload optimized for oil/gas modeling, computational fluid dynamics, large data analytics and artificial intelligence applications. These systems deliver optimized performance per watt per dollar.

The X11 generation systems, based on the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor scalable line (codenamed Skylake), include ultra servers with all-flash NVMe, offering maximum IOPs high-performance storage. The X11 BigTwin doubles the density of standard systems and delivers faster compute and more memory for the HPC workloads. The portfolio of SuperServers based on NVidia GPUs and Intel co-processors provide advanced engineered architectures to optimize deep learning and artificial intelligence solutions.

The 2U X11, BigTwin (SYS-2029BT-HNR) provides blazing fast high-density compute infrastructure. This 2U 4-node chassis supports dual processors, 24 Memory DIMM, 6 all-Flash NVMe drives and 3 PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots per node. BigTwin supports maximum system performance and efficiency by delivering 30 percent better thermal capacity.

The 8U X11, SuperBlade is a dense solution for HPC applications including research and data analytics. The blade solution supports up to 20x 2-socket servers or 10x 4-socket servers in a scalable form factor. The blades support the highest performance processors. The 100G EDR InfiniBand or 100G Intel Omni-Path switching support low latency applications. The blades include hot-swap NVMe drives and multiple low cost M.2 storage options. The enclosure has optional Battery Backup Power (BBP) modules replacing high cost datacenter UPS systems for reliability and data protection.

The MicroBlade is a 3U/6U enclosure based solution in a Blade form factor that supports up to 14/28 hot-swap high-performance server blades. The MicroBlade enables high-performance workloads with industry-leading density, power efficiency and a wide range of available processor choices. HPC customers looking for a highly scalable architecture and compute intensive applications will benefit from the MicroBlade. A MicroBlade centric datacenter installation running compute-intensive applications for semiconductor design resulted in an industry-leading PUE of 1.06 delivering the highest energy efficiency standards.

The 1U, SuperServer (SYS-1028GQ-TRT), is a GPU Server with dual Intel Xeon CPUs and features four P100 Pascal GPUs for Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Scale Out applications. The 4U, SuperServer (SYS-4028GR-TR2) is an 8 GPU Server that provides higher GPU density and performance. With dual Intel Xeon CPUs it features eight P100 Pascal GPUs under a Single-Root complex and support for RDMA, generating, massively parallel processing power and unrivaled GPU peering for machine learning and scale out for deep learning and artificial intelligence applications.

The 2U X11, Ultra Server (SYS-2029U-TN24R4T+) is designed for high-performance storage and database applications with storage capacity for up to 24 NVMe drives. The 2U, Ultra Server (SYS-2028U-TR4+) provides NVMe over fabric using Intel Optane for high bandwidth data transfers and high-performance storage applications. With support for up to 24 hot-swap drive bays, it will be shown with the new Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X as well as Intel Omni-Path Architecture (OPA).

The 1U, Ultra Server (SYS-1028U-TN10RT+) is designed to enable high- performance storage applications and virtualized environments with support for up to 10 U.2 NVMe solid state drives.

“Our HPC offerings provide compelling opportunities to maximize both performance and cost savings. At ISC, we are featuring a range of high-performance systems that support maximum memory, and performance maximized All-Flash NVMe 2U 24 drive systems and new GPU-based systems for deep learning,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “For maximum density our MicroBlade and SuperBlade systems offer cost-optimized compute density of 0.14U to 0.4U per dual processor server with a 23 percent per node power savings.”