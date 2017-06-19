Suse launched Monday Suse CaaS (Container as a Service) Platform, a development and hosting platform for container-based applications and services. The offering is critical in the company’s growing software-defined infrastructure portfolio, which integrates open source technology to drive next-generation innovations that matter to customers.

Suse CaaS Platform lets IT operations and developers provision, manage and scale container-based applications and services to meet business goals faster. It consists of three key components – orchestration using Kubernetes, a purpose-built operating system (Suse MicroOS) for microservices and containers, and configuration capabilities that help decrease time to market by using out-of-the-box platform capabilities that enable customers to implement orchestration using production grade Kubernetes, deploy resilient container services, maximize portability, and develop in a trusted computing environment.

The offering also helps boost operational efficiency with automation of deployment management tasks and full application lifecycle support of containers using the built-in container toolset, while offering capabilities to manage on-premise registry, build container images, securely patch container images, collaborate securely and use trusted images from the Suse Registry. It also enables DevOps for improved application lifecycle management. It bridges developers and operations using a single, unified container platform that helps save development and operations time. It also makes it easy to deploy microservices and enables coexistence of configuration and code.

Organizations looking to improve business agility are adopting a software-defined infrastructure approach to support containerization of their applications. Most are either containerizing existing applications directly or using a modern microservices architecture approach. Suse CaaS Platform supports both tactics, helping customers be more agile and reduce operating costs.

At the core of Suse CaaS Platform is Suse MicroOS, the microservices and con­tainer host OS. With a one­ step configura­tion, Suse MicroOS provides the necessary agility and performance so users can quickly setup and add components as you go along maturing the container application.

Suse MicroOS is a single purpose Opera­ ting System, designed for microservices and containers and optimized for large deployments. The word “Micro” in MicroOS signifies microservices. The MicroOS inher­its the SUSE Linux Enterprise knowledge while redefining the operating system into a purpose ­built, efficient and reliable distri­bution. As a result, containerized apps can benefit from enterprise grade security and performance of the underlying OS. In addition, users can run microservices based applications efficiently by easily connecting a variety of persistent storage options—Suse Enterprise Storage, local disk or NFS to save logs and configura­tion details.

Suse CaaS Platform uses open source Salt to automate the cluster at scale. Salt provides scalable, fast and secure way of communicating with systems in real time. Using Salt, users can achieve a complete and automatic installation and configuration of the Suse CaaS Platform components.

“Container innovation is improving how applications are developed and run, but companies don’t want to have to set up and maintain a complex and secure container infrastructure by themselves,” said Thomas Di Giacomo, Suse CTO. “They want to focus on creating applications that bring value to their business. So SUSE is providing an easy-to-use container infrastructure solution that helps them deploy next-generation, cloud native container-based applications and progressively migrate traditional and existing apps.”