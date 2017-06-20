Imperva enhanced on Tuesday its Incapsula Content Delivery Network (CDN) designed to improve website performance and responsiveness while lowering bandwidth cost. The Incapsula CDN increases the amount of content delivered directly from high-speed cache thus enhancing website visitors’ experience while reducing the load on website owners’ servers.

To enhance website performance, the new cache storage layer increases the amount of cached data and delivers it directly from globally distributed high-speed storage for faster page loads.

The storage architecture allows objects retrieved from an origin server by an Incapsula proxy server to be immediately available to all proxies in the Incapsula point of presence (PoP). This eliminates latency introduced when a proxy server needs to query a peer for a cached object. Most Incapsula clients will see an improvement in their cache hit ratio and many can expect a cache hit ratio above 99 percent.

Additionally, the Incapsula CDN instant cache purge supports the new storage layer to clear cached content across the Incapsula global network in sub-second response time. Accessible via the Incapsula management console or an API, instant cache purge improves responsiveness and enables real-time changes for sites that have constantly changing content.

Currently available, Incapsula CDN also includes application delivery rules which combine with the high-speed cache to enable rapid content switching in the cloud and improve control over site content. The new application delivery rules enable organizations to forward specific requests to dedicated servers, redirect users to a new site based on client type and rewrite URLs to improve SEO rankings and visitor experience.

Incapsula client classification automatically identifies good, bad and suspected bots. While known bad bots are automatically blocked, suspected bots can burden servers and reduce site responsiveness for legitimate human visitors. IncapRules for application delivery can now manage suspected bots with customized actions like block or redirect. Site scraper bots, for example, can be redirected to other servers or sites during peak traffic periods to recover server bandwidth and improve server response time for human visitors.

Incapsula optimizes client-side caching by making sure that as much content as possible is cached on the visitor’s browser or mobile device. Client-side caching ensures instant loading of resources and the best possible user experience. Based on the same advanced algorithms used for dynamic caching, Incapsula enriches browser caching instructions while setting the right refresh policy, so content always stays fresh.

Users can also create specific caching rules to explicitly control caching per URL and resource types. A “Purge Cache” option lets users purge their entire site or a specific resource on Incapsula server to enable immediate update of new content in the cache. It also helps to monitor the effect of caching on website’s performance by logging into the Incapsula console and viewing the website dashboard.

“Our clients are increasingly looking for ways to improve site performance while decreasing server load and bandwidth costs, and our new cache architecture provides an opportunity for impressive performance improvements,” said Eldad Chai, vice president of products for the Incapsula service at Imperva. “Combining our client classification technology with new application delivery rules gives our customers more control over their traffic and allows them to move more of their delivery logic to the edge where it belongs.”

The Imperva Incapsula CDN is an integral component of the Incapsula service that also includes features to secure websites, mitigate DDoS attacks and ensure high availability.