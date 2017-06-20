Riverbed Technology launched Tuesday an integrated Digital Experience Management solution with the latest release of SteelCentral. With companies continuing to invest in digital business initiatives, their ability to measure and control the quality of user experience remains a challenge. Riverbed SteelCentral now empowers customers to measure and troubleshoot all parts of the digital experience, from the user’s experience on the device to the back-end network, infrastructure, cloud and application.

With this release of SteelCentral, users can deliver enriched end user performance monitoring and provides integrated visibility into digital experience; reduce risk during application migrations, both on and off the cloud; enable businesses to manage outcomes across the application lifecycle; and deliver integrated network and infrastructure troubleshooting and monitoring.

The release also features the integration between SteelCentral Portal, SteelCentral Aternity, and SteelCentral AppInternals. This means that SteelCentral users can now incorporate the device-based view of end user experience providing IT and business executives with a single-pane-of-glass view of IT performance and its impact on end users.

In addition, the integrated workflow between SteelCentral Aternity and AppInternals provides an integrated monitoring system for the entire end user service and allows IT to troubleshoot business-critical applications across devices and applications. This results in a one-stop-shop for the variety of teams involved in Digital Experience Management, from end user services, to app developers and operations, to IT and business executives.

This update to Riverbed SteelCentral delivers an integrated, business focused and user-centric solution for managing the digital experience of end users. Moreover, it offers new integrated monitoring and analysis of the complete end user service – from the business activity on the user’s device, across the network, app servers, down to application code – to provide a fast and effective solution for ensuring reliable and high quality end user experience.

As companies continue to migrate applications to the cloud, understanding the impact on application and network performance is challenging. Cloud performance, particularly as it relates to the network, is a common blind spot for most enterprises.

With this release, SteelCentral introduces application migration planning and prediction. This enables network planning and architecture teams to simulate and predict traffic behavior and impact on the network prior to application migrations – from data center to data center, from data center to cloud, and between cloud providers. As a result, companies are able to leverage data, not hunches, when planning cloud migrations for applications.

As organizations adopt DevOps, Development, QA and operations teams are streamlining, integrating and automating processes to increase agility and quality of application releases. SteelCentral AppInternals now enables IT teams to consume performance insights and diagnostics across the application lifecycle.

Leveraging new REST API’s, development and QA teams can add performance testing to their build tool chain and ensure that releases are optimized for production; operations teams can consume alerts on popular collaboration tools like Slack and HipChat; and support teams can automatically open tickets on incident management tools to log issues, their root causes and diagnoses. In addition, teams can use the API to extract metrics and enrich existing reports and tools.

“SteelCentral now delivers the most complete, modular and integrated Digital Experience Management solution in the market, helping enterprises deliver a reliable and consistently high quality end user experience,” said Mike Sargent, senior vice president and general manager of SteelCentral at Riverbed. “With the breadth and depth of insight we now provide – down to the individual transaction level – we are taking visibility to a whole new level to help our customers achieve their strategic goals.”

Riverbed is also introducing a new integration between NetProfiler and NetIM that helps network managers understand the impact of network infrastructure on network performance. This integration is another example of how SteelCentral is enabling cross domain collaboration, breaking down the communication barriers created by the deployment of disjointed point monitoring solutions.

“Being able to track the end user experience is only one part of the puzzle, and although it provides very valuable information, I wanted to see the whole performance and experience picture on one pane of glass,” said Baker Donelson’s CIO John D. Green. “This release, integrating the technology further into the SteelCentral product line, is able to give me that single pane of glass view. With the Riverbed and Aternity combination, there is now a mix of tools, that when combined into a single pane of glass, gives you total visibility across your network, from the servers to the circuits.”

“End user experience is critical to the success of many digital business initiatives. Poor application performance impacts brand perceptions and customer satisfaction, yet, many organizations struggle to understand how all the infrastructure, software, and end user device elements of the application delivery chain impact end user experience,” said Mary Johnston Turner, IDC Research Vice President, Enterprise Systems Management Software. “The latest release of SteelCentral offers blended device-based end user experience monitoring which provides customers with an end to end view of application performance spanning from the user’s experience on the device to the back-end network and infrastructure. This capability delivers value to business strategies as well as IT teams as they work to execute digital transformation strategies.”