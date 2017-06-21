Memblaze Technology launched Wednesday its next generation of PCIe NVMe SSD products, PBlaze 5 700 and 900 series, for hyper-scale data center deployment and for enterprise mission critical applications, respectively. PBlaze5 utilizes high-quality 3D enterprise-level TLC NAND and supports NVMe 1.2a, with SSD user capacities up to 11TB.

With the high capacity-price ratio and high cost performance, PBlaze5 700 Series greatly reduces the number of required nodes, greatly reducing the overall cluster power consumption, and cost. PBlaze5 700 Series is ideal for database, cloud computing, software-defined storage, search engine, and big data application workloads, enabling enterprise customers to build next-generation high-performance green data centers.

PBlaze5 comes in 2.5-inch U.2 and HHHL add-in card form factors and provides high performance 6GB/s read bandwidth (128KB) and >1M IOPS random read (4KB), with typical read write latency of 90/15μs. PBlaze5 U.2 interface is hot plugable, hot removable and hot swapable, effectively reducing data center operation complexity.

PBlaze5 900 Series is designed to fully meet mission critical enterprise applications, with enterprise-level JEDEC load life up to 3 DWPD for 5 years. PBlaze5 900 Series supports NVMe end-to-end data protection standard, with SBER < 1E-23, which helps prevent data corruption and other issues caused by silent bit errors.

PBlaze5 900 uses dual port U.2 interface design, with multi-host common access to the device via PCIe Switch. This helps to mitigate the risk of interruption caused by single-host downtime, improving system availability. In addition, PBlaze5 900 also has signature firmware download, data security and encryption protection technologies, ensuring high SSD reliability, availability, and data security.

“PBlaze5 is Memblaze’s 2nd generation NVMe SSD. Since the release of PBlaze4, Memblaze has been working closely with its partners to promote the development of NVMe ecosystem. PBlaze4 has been shipping in volume for over 18 months and is used in many industry segments, including Internet, finance, telecommunication, government and cloud computing,” said Memblaze CEO Tang Zhibo.

“Today we pleased to officially announce the release of PBlaze5, which adopts high-quality 3D Enterprise-level TLC NAND, with user capacities up to 11TB and product life reaching new highs,” Zhibo added. “Moreover, PBlaze5 combines Memblaze’s latest MemSpeed 3.0 and MemSolid3.0, a collection of proprietary technologies, which enables PBlaze5 to achieve extremely low latency, high IOPS/throughput, performance stability, and SSD functional efficiency. Memblaze believes that PBlaze5 will be differentiated against competing SSD, and will be a big leap in the flash memory market.”

Memblaze is working closely with select partners and customers on PBlaze5-based deployment and application testing.