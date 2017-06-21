Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) published Tuesday a fully validated reference architecture for OpenStack clouds that simplifies the process of designing, deploying, operating and scaling agile infrastructures for enterprises and service providers.

Called QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform, the new reference architecture was developed in collaboration with Red Hat and is available from both companies. It delivers a pre-installed and pre-configured environment, featuring software from open source software company on infrastructure of highly efficient hardware.

To simplify and speed up deployment, QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform uses the QxStack Auto-Deployment Tool to help automate the installation of the Red Hat OpenStack Platform director, which then installs a complete OpenStack environment from bare-metal to fully provisioned nodes. The tool is based on Ansible, a simple and agentless open source IT automation framework. By using Ansible Playbook, all prerequisites including networking, storage and some other custom settings for the overcloud deployment can be easily done to speed up the process of installation. This auto-deployment tool enhances agility and minimizes the time to build a cloud.

QCT delivers hyperscale cloud and hyperconverged infrastructure offerings; while Red Hat provides open source solutions. QCT and Red Hat enjoy a long relationship, including collaboration on OpenStack solutions. QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform includes Red Hat OpenStack Platform with Red Hat Ceph Storage and Ansible by Red Hat on QCT hardware to offer a robust, resilient and highly available OpenStack cloud solution for private and hybrid cloud environments.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a highly scalable, production-ready Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. It has emerged as an open source cloud platform of choice for a growing number of global organizations. Co-engineered with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and backed by Red Hat’s support lifecycle, Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers an open foundation for cloud deployments.

The reference architecture is a guideline for infrastructure operators seeking a private or hybrid cloud solution that’s easier to deploy and manage when compared to designing and integrating all of the components in a fully customized deployment.

The reference architecture explains how the necessary deployment templates and scripts can be automatically generated based on a set of provisioning parameters and customized settings for network and storage requirements. The tool is also capable of auto deployment, simplifying the scaling process and supporting organizations embracing DevOps CI/CD software lifecycle processes.



QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform offers high failure tolerance that minimizes business downtime and the risk of data loss, passing a series of Tempest functionality tests, Rally load tests and high availability (HA) tests. QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform uses the QuantaPlex T41S-2U ultra-dense server appliance with four independent nodes. For storage, it uses the QuantaGrid D51PH-1ULH with a hybrid, tiered storage architecture in an ultra-dense, hot-swappable 1U platform. Options are also available for both rack management and a top-of-rack network switch.

QCT QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform includes Red Hat Ceph storage, complete with a consistent OpenStack lifecycle with enterprise-level service for QCT hardware, QxStack auto-deployment tool and Red Hat’s global support. QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform features high availability (HA) on OpenStack platform. QCT also provides additional HA function on the network level. QxStack with Red Hat OpenStack Platform is a reliable solution proven to have high failure tolerance to reduce business downtime and data-loss risk, keeping OpenStack environments up and running with strong reliability.