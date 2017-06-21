Red Hat announced Wednesday general availability of Red Hat Satellite 5.8, a minor release of the Satellite 5 product line. Red Hat Satellite 5.8 builds upon enterprise-proven successes, offering a complete lifecycle management solution to help keep Red Hat infrastructure running with better security, helping to reduce costs and overall complexity. Red Hat Satellite 5.8 is now available to all customers with an active Satellite subscription.

Red Hat Satellite 8 can manage the Red Hat infrastructure life cycle; create and manage instances on bare metal and virtual machines; manage configuration across thousands of systems; and adopt the Red Hat Content Delivery Network for faster sync speeds.

Red Hat Satellite 5.8 introduces several new features, enhancements and programs, including increased speed with channel install and content syncing. Users can now register, activate and update the Satellite server from the Customer Portal, as well as synchronize content through the Red Hat Content Delivery Network. Red Hat Satellite 5.8 Introduces the Taskotop utility, which monitors Taskomatic activities and provides insights and information on the status of jobs, which can now run background tasks individually or in bulk.

Red Hat Satellite 5.8 offers expanded support for two additional databases — external Oracle Database 12c and embedded/managed PostgreSQL 9.5 DB. Satellite 5.8 is the only minor release of the Satellite 5 product line to offer an extended lifecycle support option beginning in early 2019.

Red Hat Satellite is a system management solution that makes Red Hat infrastructure easier to deploy, scale, and manage across physical and virtual environments. This management tool helps users provision, configure, and update systems to keep them running efficiently, securely, and in compliance with various standards. By automating most system maintenance tasks, Red Hat Satellite helps organizations increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, and better respond to strategic business needs.

Red Hat Satellite automates many tasks related to system management and easily integrates into existing work ow frameworks. The centralized console gives administrators a single location for accessing reports, as well as provisioning, configuring and updating systems.

Red Hat Satellite Server increases ability to deploy machines, update content, and securely manage the environment. Its flexible and scalable architecture means that it can grow along with the organization. Consumers can use Red Hat Satellite Server to group systems—manage thousands as easily as one; deploy systems in minutes to bare metal or as virtual guests; manage, provision, and monitor virtual instances from a central console; and partition and distribute administrative workload using multi-organization support.