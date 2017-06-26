IT network management, visualization and analytics software company LiveAction announced recently LiveNX Insight that extends the company’s patented LiveNX network performance and analytics platform by applying deep learning to help prevent network problems before they occur while enhancing enterprise security. LiveNX Insight is in preview mode for select customers and will be generally available later this year.

LiveAction simplifies the network for better digital experiences by providing continuous insight, service assurance and control of enterprise networks. Its network performance analytics platform LiveNX offers an understanding of networks and applies situational awareness to accelerate employee productivity and boost customer satisfaction.

LiveNX Insight uses machine learning and predictive models to improve network performance management by applying deep learning to uncorrelated network metadata in real time. LiveNX Insight continuously learns and applies knowledge based on trends and incorporates the expertise of thousands of network engineers and IT operations professionals. This can include dynamic baselining that enables knowing which voice traffic to prioritize, when to throttle bandwidth, what is normal, and if a user’s access should be blocked.

It automates recurring routine networking tasks. For example, fault monitoring the status of bandwidth thresholds with respect to Quality of Service (QoS). This boosts IT operational productivity through automation while predictively sharing insight that could affect customer, employee or partners’ experiences.

LiveNX Insight also enables network operations teams to optimize digital experiences for people and IoT-enabled assets. With LiveNX Insight, network behavior becomes operational intelligence based on activity by users, devices, locations, and applications. Further, network policies can be dynamically adjusted to ensure people and devices have high performing connected experiences.

“As businesses become more digitized, networks are emerging as an ultimate source of operational insight,” said Shamus McGillicuddy, senior analyst, Enterprise Management Associates. “Yet accessing that insight is getting complicated as more applications, devices, and users engage on the network. Network visualization and analytics are two ways to address this issue with machine learning emerging as the much needed third leg driving the network of the future.”

“With machine learning, LiveNX Insight simplifies day-to-day troubleshooting for network operations and advances intelligent automation for network operations,” said Darren Kimura, executive chairman, LiveAction. “LiveNX Insight further advances our strength in network performance management and analytics, which is critical for our customers as they strive to stay ahead of digital transformation initiatives.”

LiveAction completed in April compatibility testing with Cisco APIC-EM to increase the speed and quality of SD-WAN deployments. LiveNX, Live Action’s network performance analytics platform that provides situational awareness, semantic-based analysis and modeling for continuous network insights, troubleshooting and service assurance, is now fully integrated with the Cisco APIC-EM using open APIs.

The integration enables users to visualize the Cisco Intelligent WAN (IWAN) solution from the LiveNX dashboard, allowing the easy provisioning of a new site, adding devices for monitoring, validating deployment, and efficiently managing on-going network operations.