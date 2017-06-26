Opengear released Monday Lighthouse 5, a redesigned version of the company’s centralized solution for out-of-band management of the IT infrastructure.

Lighthouse 5 has been redesigned and built from the ground up to meet the evolving needs of NetOps professionals, with new and enhanced capabilities specifically tailored to their feedback. Lighthouse 5 provides a centralized out-of-band management portal for Opengear devices, which feature embedded Smart OOB, and support for other industry-standard console servers. Network administrators can visualize and securely control their entire IT infrastructure from a single pane of glass.

Lighthouse 5 offers simplified user management and node management, empowering IT and NetOps professionals to quickly enroll and deploy new devices. Its new additional capabilities and improvements include customizable tagging functionality that enables admins to sort, filter and search their infrastructure (and gain instant access to specific devices); enhanced GUI with built-in functionality for directly accessing nodes and end devices using any HTML5-supported browser; and integrated browser CLI that is the first to offer complete copy-paste functionality without Java or plugins.

Founded in 2004, Opengear provides critical infrastructure management solutions through advanced console servers, remote management, and cellular out-of-band products. Opengear’s solutions, featuring embedded Smart OOB technology, equip customers’ networks with automation and bulletproof resilience, enabling them to optimize technical operations and secure business continuity. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with a manufacturing facility in Utah, R&D operations in Australia and Silicon Valley, and sales offices in Europe, Asia and the USA.

Lighthouse is Opengear’s central management software, supplied as a software appliance (VM). It both manages Opengear devices such as console servers and resilience gateways directly, and provides management access to connected network and IT infrastructure such as routers, switches, PDUs and servers, from a central, highly-available point. While each Opengear device is fully self-contained to enable out-of-band management of a rack, row or closet, combined with Lighthouse they become a comprehensive, resilient management solution that scales up in the data center and out to remote sites.

The latest offering includes a responsive interface that optimizes viewing whether on a mobile device or on a larger screen within an operation center; and an improved user experience that reduces load times and contributes to faster issue resolution.

By combining Lighthouse 5 enrollment bundles with Opengear’s Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) feature, administrators have the option of automating the node configuration and enrollment process. This capability can eliminate the need for operational man-hours, slashing deployment costs and minimizing human errors. Utilizing ZTP with Lighthouse 5 can serve as a mission-critical asset for any deployment regardless of size – from small to hyperscale deployments.

“The demands for faster infrastructure management, more efficient issue resolution, and automatic provisioning of infrastructure continue to escalate,” said Marcio Saito, CTO Opengear. “With the release of Lighthouse 5, Opengear is proud to offer a complete solution for quickly and remotely accessing network equipment regardless of physical location, the network intelligence required to troubleshoot and automatically remediate network disruptions, and the tools to automate the configuration and enrollment process for new devices at scale.”