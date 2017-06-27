GlobalSCAPE announced Tuesday that it has extended the company’s reach further into the cloud with the launch of Kenetix, its new integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution. It also delivers cloud adoption made powerful applications readily accessible and easy to implement across an organization, but many of these applications do not natively communicate or connect, requiring significant IT development time and cost to integrate.

The new platform differentiates itself from other iPaaS solutions with its easy to use yet powerful functionality that meets the demands of large enterprises, while also being simple and intuitive enough to satisfy the needs of non-technical staff or line-of-business managers who require the flexibility to develop their own data integrations quickly. Kenetix comes with a suite of features and benefits that make it the ideal solution for application and data integration, business process automation and microservices orchestration.

It also features access to a library of connectors for more than 120 applications like Salesforce, Marketo, Basecamp, etc.; simple drag-and-drop data mapping to ensure data integration flows without the need for coding; ability to launch and orchestrate microservices as well as automate workflows; granular controls to ensure administrators can manage what application data individuals or teams have access to; built-in reporting to facilitate audits and compliance mandates; and military-grade security with stringent audit and validation tools.

Kenetix is a markedly different kind of data integration platform, focused on bringing rapid digital transformation to businesses with the quick connection to, and integration of, new and existing technologies like cloud-based applications, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and third-party application interfaces. With Kenetix, customers are empowered to rapidly create complex application and data integrations in the cloud, with the utmost security, reliability, transparency and control.

Kenetix supports application connectivity in an effort to synchronize data across systems, and empowers business teams to create and integrate applications without having to wait on IT.

Globalscape will offer Kenetix alongside its managed file transfer platform Enhanced File Transfer (EFT). Kenetix is a complement to Globalscape’s product portfolio and a logical fit for the company’s continued mission to securely move and integrate data as it flows in and out of an organization. Kenetix’s no-code interface enables non-technical team members to build integrations that solve their integration problems while IT teams can take on the really complex projects.

“Globalscape’s decades-long leadership in secure, flexible and highly manageable data movement remains unmatched. However, as more and more customer applications move to the cloud, we saw the need and opportunity to apply our expertise to helping customers accelerate that transition,” said Matt Goulet, president and CEO at Globalscape. “With Kenetix, we are delivering an extremely powerful and agile platform that not only allows customers to unleash the power of their data with very little technical expertise, but also establishes a platform through which we can extend and expand our own portfolio for maximum customer value. We see this as a natural extension to our work in managed file transfer and our larger desire to help our customers overcome their most complex data obstacles.”

“Many large enterprises do not have the IT infrastructure, culture, skills, time or budget to fully modernize their IT platforms and meet the demands of the rapidly evolving digital business landscape. iPaaS is a cloud-based integration platform that manages ever-increasing integration complexity,” said Bindi Bhullar, research director at Gartner. The management of this complexity is offered through rapid deployment, fast time to integration and value that is easy to use, which is coupled with a promise of a lower initial cost that doesn’t require an upfront capital expense.”

Pricing packages for Kenetix start at US$899 per month, with an annual contract.