Tandberg Data and Overland Storage, subsidiaries of Sphere 3D Corp., launched Wednesday their new brand and logo Overland-Tandberg. The Overland-Tandberg brand represents more than 30 years of history, trust, superior service, and data protection leadership. It offers a comprehensive portfolio for storage, backup, disaster recovery, archiving and data protection.

One of the most pressing data security challenges businesses are facing today is how to best protect themselves against malicious software like ransomware, crypto viruses and trojans. This threat was painfully illustrated recently by the global “Wannacry” attack that caused widespread and critical disruption to business continuity. With these threats now being part of daily business risks, it is a high priority for businesses to protect critical business data and to ensure the fastest recovery and business continuity in the unfortunate case of falling victim to an attack.

The Overland-Tandberg solutions provide both the “online” and “offline” components required for a comprehensive multi-tiered backup and recovery plan. The “offline” is an imperative component, as it is disconnected from online processes and not reachable through any network for invaders to reach. The integrated “online” offering is what enables the fast recovery and business continuity, reducing the level of disruption to a minimum.

Overland-Tandberg is the unified brand that leverages the combined expertise of Sphere 3D subsidiaries, Overland Storage and Tandberg Data. With over one million units deployed worldwide, Overland-Tandberg delivers data management, backup and archive solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premises implementations through its global reseller network in over 90 countries.

Overland-Tandberg’s product portfolio consists of RDX removable disk, NEO Series tape libraries, and SnapServer NAS storage, and is enhanced by its global service and support that has been recognized for improved levels of service. LTO Ultrium tape products and solutions are also used to protect and preserve digital assets. LTO tape technology provides an archival life up to 30 years and the lowest storage cost of any medium. The high capacity and low cost ratio allows businesses to retain multiple backup on-site and off-site for complete data protection. The high performance of LTO tape, reduces unplanned downtime and increases availability of IT system, improving business efficiency.

SnapServer family offers enterprise class unified block and file storage that is workload optimized and is scalable up to ~ 1PB. SnapServer powered by GuardianOS has over 300,000+ enterprise deployments and is used by more than half of the Fortune 500. It has been honored with more than 80 industry product awards. SnapServer provides high performance snapshots, ability to easily mix and match drives with DynamicRAID, and grow and shrink volumes with Thin provisioning.

Features also include Enterprise File Sync & Share, disaster recovery solution at no additional cost with Snap Encrypted Continuous Replication (Snap ECR) and certification with a number of leading 3rd party backup software including VEEAM, Backup Exec and NetBackup.

“As a long-time partner of both Overland Storage and Tandberg Data, Ingram Micro is very happy to hear that Overland-Tandberg is now going to market as one strong, combined data storage brand,” said Sumru Gerken, Senior Manager Components & Networking, Business Management & Sales Division. “We are convinced that the resulting joint go-to-market activities, processes and services will address the needs of our broad resellers, VARs and systems integrators to answer today’s challenges in data protection; whether it is backup, archiving or data protection. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Overland-Tandberg as we view them as one of the more established and channel-friendly brands in the market.”

The European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU-GDPR) compliance requirement, which goes into effect May 2018, is another challenge faced by both the European Union (EU) and multi-national companies. Every organization with business in the EU will need to make changes to its data protection oversight, technology and processes to prepare for the new rules. However, per a recent IDC Research survey, more than half of 700 surveyed European companies admitted they were unsure of the impact of the upcoming EU-GDPR regulations on their organizations.

Overland-Tandberg is optimally positioned to provide its channel partners and customers with efficient solutions to ensure readiness and compliance in the fields of business continuity, disaster recovery planning and long-term archiving.

“Today I am excited to say we have not only been successful in merging our storage portfolio, partner tools, sales and service processes under the new Overland-Tandberg brand, but we have also become one consistent global team of focused and motivated employees,” said Graham Paterson, Vice President of Sales, Overland-Tandberg EMEA. “In these times of uncertainty around security and data privacy, our global team is committed and ready to help our channel partners and their customers succeed in their data protection and IT infrastructure goals.”

“Sphere 3D continues to move forward on the plans the company announced earlier this year to establish the data storage group to ensure a better market focus on the segment,” said Tina Brown, vice president of corporate marketing and programs for Sphere 3D. “The Overland-Tandberg brand represents a true and trusted competence center for storage solutions, with our central product lines NEO, RDX and SnapServer – representing a strong legacy of data storage intellectual property, expertise and experience.”