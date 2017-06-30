Cryptsoft, a vendor of data encryption and key management technologies, announced this week that BDT Storage GmbH (BDT) has signed an enterprise license for Cryptsoft’s Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) technology. BDT will now be able to meet the storage market’s demand for increased security by providing standards based, market proven, and state-of-the-art data encryption capability throughout all of their product range.

BDT is a designer and manufacturer of solutions for data management. BDT’s storage systems ensure long-term storage and archiving of big data. As an expert for data management and storage solutions BDT takes into account the increasing storage needs. Its current products include compact and automated data storage systems using different media such as tape and removable disk.

Cryptsoft is a privately held Australian company that operates worldwide in the enterprise key management security market. Cryptsoft’s Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) software development kits (SDKs) are the market’s preferred OEM solutions. Cryptsoft’s solutions have been selected by global companies for interoperable enterprise key management and encryption technology in their storage, security and cloud products. Cryptsoft is an OASIS Foundational Sponsor, SNIA and SSIF Voting Member.

As an OEM supplier of tape storage products to many of the world’s largest storage vendors, BDT needed to respond to vendor and end consumer demand for modern, standards based encryption capabilities. With demand driven by mandated requirements for end-to-end encryption solutions, both in the public and the private sectors, BDT turned to Cryptsoft, the market leader in KMIP solutions, to assist them in creating secure, trusted and interoperable encryption solutions for their entire product range.

“BDT is excited to be able to offer Cryptsoft’s KMIP encryption technology throughout our full product range. As an OEM supplier into some of the world’s largest storage vendors, BDT needed to ensure that the security demands of both the vendor and their end consumers are met,” said Bernd Krause, BDT’s CEO. “We had previously leveraged Cryptsoft’s extensive experience in building and customizing security solutions for two of our most successful core products. By signing this enterprise license our customers, and their customers, can now enjoy the seamless integration of our current and future products into any KMIP based enterprise key management environment.”

“Cryptsoft are trusted by the market leading storage, security and cloud vendors because of our conformance to specification; full specification implementation; proven interoperability; and rapid adoption of published KMIP versions,” said Justin Corlett, Business Development Manager, Cryptsoft. “By choosing to implement our KMIP technologies at an enterprise level, BDT has re-confirmed Cryptsoft’s technology leadership and have entrenched Cryptsoft’s status as the preferred provider of key management technologies for the entire IBM and HPE tape drive market.”

Cryptsoft released in February its Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) C Server Integration Module for Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX). With this latest KMIP C Server Integration Module, Cryptsoft covers the range of hardware security protection options for customers’ cryptographic keys, from traditional incumbent HSMs, to modern challengers’ rich-featured HSMs, to fully leveraging native security capabilities found in the latest modern CPU chip sets.