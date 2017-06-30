Fujitsu and SUSE launched Thursday a new premium Linux support service, “SUSE Business Critical Linux,” which will be exclusively offered by Fujitsu over the next 12 months. Fujitsu has selected SUSE as its preferred Linux partner for this new premium Linux support service, which will be offered based on the two companies’ alliance concerning open-source product development and support, announced in November 2016.

The November alliance strengthened their commit of resources ranging from development to marketing and sales, within the open source community to hybrid cloud products, mission-critical support and future container technologies.

The hybrid cloud products will enable customers to have access to a wider variety of open source-based technologies that enable efficient transfer of workloads between the public and private cloud. The mission-critical support will optimize operational and maintenance costs for customer systems. Future container technology development will increase availability and stability in customer environments. In addition, future combinations of jointly developed technologies will work to give customers swift access to open source technology that both companies are rapidly developing.

This offering provides business customers with one-stop shopping, including Fujitsu-manufactured servers and other hardware. Together, Fujitsu and SUSE will help customers cut risks, ensure around-the-clock application availability and long-term application stability, and optimize maintenance schedules and costs.

With the accelerated adoption of Linux operating systems by enterprises worldwide, demand for higher-level support services is growing, especially in mission-critical areas where applications such as in-memory databases are running on Linux platforms. “SUSE Business Critical Linux” will be provided jointly by Fujitsu and SUSE to address customers’ evolving needs with a highly reliable, 24/7 support framework that significantly extends current support periods, from five years to up to eight years per SUSE service pack.

“The long-term support provided by SUSE with Fujitsu for mission-critical computing is big news for enterprise customers seeking always-on solutions that really are always on,” said Phillip Cockrell, SUSE vice president of Worldwide Alliance Sales. “Mission-critical workloads demand the powerful technology and detailed, ongoing support and service this joint solution will provide.”

Katsue Tanaka, SVP, Head of Platform Software Business Unit at Fujitsu Limited, says: “We are pleased to announce ‘SUSE Business Critical Linux’ as an outcome of the strategic alliance with SUSE. This new support ensures the highly reliable and secure computing environment required in mission-critical systems, and the offering further extends and strengthens the existing strategic partnership between SUSE and Fujitsu.”

Rupert Lehner, head of enterprise platform services at Fujitsu EMEIA, says: “We’re proud to introduce this unique service offering to customers worldwide. Open source business applications are rapidly evolving, and with this comes a growing demand for flexible, fast and secure support services that can meet organizations’ enterprise requirements for maximum system reliability. Together with our preferred Linux partner, SUSE, we are committed to delivering open source-based solutions for the most challenging business environments. This service agreement takes our strategic partnership to a new level.”

The service offering will help meet enterprise requirements for maximum data and application availability and rapid innovation in the data center, and will support the increasing demands of mission-critical workloads.