Quorum launched Wednesday myQuorum Land On Demand, combining its land management software with the accessibility, affordability, and speed of cloud technology. Over the last 20 years, Quorum has implemented land solutions for more than a hundred oil and gas companies ranging from small independents to supermajors – including 7 of the 10 largest operators in the United States.

Proven, affordable, and fast, the new myQuorum Land On Demand package includes software, services, and support priced to maximize value for small and medium-sized operators short on time and resources, while providing scalability to meet business growth.

The product’s ease of use is designed to help everyone in an exploration and production company, from accountants to geologists, make faster, smarter, more accurate decisions about land and lease management. Built on myQuorum, the oil and gas industry’s customizable, user experience platform, myQuorum Land On Demand streamlines and simplifies work for oil and gas professionals based on their roles.

From basic land and lease management to integrated GIS and analytics, myQuorum Land On Demand can handle complex leases, adapt to business growth, and be implemented in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

Quorum offers portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in DNA and software. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought.

“By making land management systems simpler, quicker, and more efficient with cloud-based software, myQuorum Land On Demand can bring oil and gas companies of all sizes increased productivity, engagement, and savings,” said Perry Turbes, president and CEO, Quorum. “myQuorum Land On Demand is yet another example of how Quorum continues to lead the digital transformation of the energy industry through mobile technology and the cloud.”

According to Accenture and Microsoft’s 2016 Oil and Gas Trends Survey, digital technology increases employee productivity by 59 percent and engagement by 40 percent. As a cloud-based software, myQuorum Land On Demand allows users to access the platform anytime, anywhere, from any device at a fraction of the cost of a traditional on-premises software implementation.

Last October, Quorum release of its new land management software for the Canadian market. Based on Quorum’s land system for the U.S. market, Quorum Land Canada builds on a proven foundation with new functionality that addresses the specific needs of Canadian oil and gas companies. Quorum Land Canada is the result of a joint development effort between Quorum and an upstream oil and gas company with operations in Western Canada.