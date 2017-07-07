Check Point researchers identified a mobile malware that infected 14 million Android devices, rooting approximately 8 million of them, and earning the hackers behind the campaign approximately $1.5 million in fake ad revenues in two months.

The malware, dubbed CopyCat by Check Point mobile threat researchers, uses a novel technique to generate and steal ad revenues. While CopyCat infected users mainly in Southeast Asia, it spread to more than 280,000 Android users in the United States. CopyCat is a fully developed malware with vast capabilities, including rooting devices, establishing persistency, and injecting code into Zygote – a daemon responsible for launching apps in the Android operating system – that allows the malware to control any activity on the device.

CopyCat uses technology to conduct various forms of ad fraud, similar to previous malware discovered by Check Point, such as Gooligan, DressCode, and Skinner. Upon infection, CopyCat first roots the user’s device, allowing the attackers to gain full control of the device, and essentially leaving the user defenseless.

CopyCat then injects code into the Zygote app launching process, allowing the attackers to receive revenues by getting credit for fraudulently installing apps by substituting the real referrer’s ID with their own. In addition, CopyCat abuses the Zygote process to display fraudulent ads while hiding their origin, making it difficult for users to understand what’s causing the ads to pop-up on their screens.

CopyCat also installs fraudulent apps directly to the device, using a separate module. These activities generate large amounts of profits for the creators of CopyCat, given the large number of devices infected by the malware.

The preponderance of malware focused on skimming profit from the ad industry, and the ingenious technical approaches deployed, indicate just how lucrative it is for cybercriminals to engage in adware campaigns. But adware poses a significant threat to users and businesses, alike, including theft of sensitive information such as adware, such as Gooligan, steal sensitive information from their victims, which can later be sold to third parties. Adware frequently roots or jailbreaks devices, breaking the built-in security mechanisms of Android or iOS, leaving victims defenseless to even the lowest level kind of hacks. The bad guys behind adware campaigns may refocus their attacks, spreading different types of malware to rooted or jailbroken devices, or use them to create Denial of Service attacks; and code sharing with hacking community developed by adware developers can be adopted by other malware developers, and used to commit bigger crimes, as witnessed in the Vault 7 leak.

Several adware families were developed by firms connected to the ad industry. Such was the case with HummingBad and YiSpecter, developed by Yingmob, and the recent example of the Judy malware, developed by Kiniwini. It is unclear who is behind the CopyCat attack, however, there are several connections to MobiSummer, an ad network located in China. It is important to note that while these connections exist, it does not necessarily mean the malware was created by the company, and it is possible the perpetrators behind it used MobiSummer’s code and infrastructure without the firm’s knowledge.

The first connection between the company and the malware is the server, which operates both the malware and some of MobiSummer’s activity. In addition, some of the malware’s code is signed by MobiSummer itself, and some of the remote services used by the malware were created by the company. The malware also refrains from targeting Chinese devices, suggesting the malware developers are Chinese and want to avoid any investigation by local law enforcement, a common tactic in the malware world.

Once installed, the malware lies in waiting until the device is restarted, so that a connection isn’t made between the installation of the app and the malicious activity. Once the device has restarted, CopyCat downloads an “upgrade” pack from an S3 bucket, a web storage service provided by Amazon. This pack contains six common exploits with which the malware attempts to root the device. If successful, CopyCat installs another component to the device’s system directory, an activity which requires root permissions, and establishes persistency, making it difficult to remove.

CopyCat then injects code into the Zygote process, from which all Android apps are launched. Since all apps in Android are processes launched from Zygote, injecting code directly into it allows the malware to infiltrate the activity of all running apps. This is the first adware discovered using this technique, which was first introduced by the financial malware Triada.

After CopyCat compromises the Zygote process, it injects into the system_server process, and contains all Android services, such as PhoneManager, Packagemanager, etc., including ActivityManager. CopyCat then registers for several events on the system server. The malware uses two tactics to steal ad revenue – displaying fraudulent ads and stealing referrer IDs of apps installed from Google Play.

To display fraudulent ads, the malware uses “callActivityOnStart” and “callActivityOnStop,” which are executed each time a device activity launches. When an activity starts, the malware checks three things: whether the user is in China; whether the launched app is one of the predefined list of major apps, such as Facebook and WhatsApp (to avoid interfering with them); and whether enough time has passed since the last ad was displayed. If none of these conditions are met, the malware displays an ad from the ad libraries of Facebook, Admob, or UC. These predefined conditions are meant to minimize the user’s suspicion, while disguising the app that’s the source of the pop-up ads.

The second tactic is even more complex, but carries more profits for the perpetrators. Advertisers are paid for displaying ads that lead to the installation of certain apps. There are several mobile analytics platforms that track these connections, and CopyCat scams Tune, a global platform globally, to fraudulently earn its revenue.

Cutting-edge malware such as CopyCat requires advanced protections, capable of identifying and blocking zero-day malware by using both static and dynamic app analysis. Only by examining the malware within context of its operation on a device can successful strategies to block it be created. Users and enterprises should treat their mobile devices just like any other part of their network, and protect them with the best cybersecurity solutions available.