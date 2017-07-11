Tech Data Corp. announced Monday that it will offer a complete solution that integrates the new Microsoft 365 Business with its own Small Business Cloud Server offering, which runs on Microsoft Azure, to provide small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with an ideal platform for digital transformation.

Tech Data is one of five launching partners to showcase Microsoft 365 Business at the 2017 Microsoft Inspire conference, taking place this week in Washington D.C.

Microsoft 365 Business will bring together the management, configuration and deployment of services and devices from both Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security, enabling them to be managed through a single interface on StreamOne, Tech Data’s cloud aggregation, management and billing platform. Tech Data will offer both Microsoft 365 Business and the combined Microsoft 365 Business/Small Business Cloud Server solution to Microsoft partners by the fall through StreamOne, simplifying the partner and user experience for small businesses.

Tech Data also enhanced its StreamOne cloud aggregation platform. With the introduction of StreamOne Enterprise Solutions, Tech Data now addresses the entire market from SMB to enterprise for partners and their end customers. StreamOne Enterprise Solutions provides added capabilities with robust billing and management tools for partners and their end customers, as well as build-your-own solutions and private-labeled storefronts to expand offerings and market presences for partners.

It gives users analytics tools for both Microsoft Azure and Office 365 that will enable partners to monitor performance of cloud services, StreamOne Insights also gives partners access to usage information in real time. Partners offering solutions on Azure (such as the combined Microsoft 365 Business and Small Business Cloud Server) via the StreamOne platform will now be able to provide more detailed and responsive services to end-user customers and monitor their spending continuously. Using StreamOne Insights, partners no longer have to rely on Microsoft’s own portal to monitor services, providing greater flexibility for resellers offering aggregated cloud and managed services.

The new management features for Azure subscriptions enable partners to rename subscriptions, designate subscription admin users, as well as set and edit budget limits at the individual tenant level. Partners can also use new Azure Quick Start Blueprints to deploy Tech Data-approved architectures into Azure, saving hours of design and deployment time.

“With these announcements, Tech Data further develops its ability to support Microsoft partners in building their cloud practices,” said Tech Data Corporate Vice President, Strategy, Transformation, and Global Vendor Management Michael Urban, who is also responsible for the company’s global cloud strategy. “In particular, the combination of Microsoft 365 Business and our own Small Business Cloud Server on Microsoft Azure gives resellers a unique opportunity to provide SMB customers with a complete, scalable, and tailored platform to enable their digital transformation.”

“With Microsoft 365 Business, small businesses will be able to deploy key capabilities of Microsoft Cloud solutions quickly and effectively,” said Pascal Walschots, director, Office Partner Marketing at Microsoft. “We are pleased to see Tech Data building on our innovation in a way that will enable partners to offer a comprehensive solution founded on Microsoft technology, and thus provide a platform for the digitization of SMB customers.”

“Cloud is a key technology for our business. Our customers want the very best technology cloud has to offer, and they want it without the hassles of a long, drawn-out process,” said Cameron Plato, principal at Plow, LLC, a service provider that builds, delivers and manages IT systems, and a Tech Data partner. “These additions to StreamOne really help get our customers up and running on cloud quickly and easily, and help us to provide the best support possible.”