Application-centric cloud data management company Datos IO announced this week availability of an integrated solution together with Cisco that simplifies and automates data protection for next generation customer-centric applications running on Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI), Cisco Unified Computing System (UCS), and Cisco HyperFlex hyper-converged systems.

The alliance with Datos IO will extend benefits of Cisco’s data center architectures to agile, third platform application environments, and the two companies will collaborate going forward to bring additional data management solutions to the marketplace.

With this integrated solution, organizations centered on Cisco infrastructure can now use Datos IO’s RecoverX elastic data management solution for deploying and protecting enterprise applications across hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments.

The joint solution accelerates next-generation application deployment and protection using Datos IO data management solutions and Cisco ACI programmable infrastructure; reduces complexity for improved manageability and automation, leveraging the unified, highly scalable architecture of Cisco UCS, with consistent management across all computing environments – traditional and modern; maximizes application performance using application-centric ACI fabric and application-aware data protection from Datos IO RecoverX; and enhances productivity of DBAs, DevOps and developer teams through easy manageability and data mobility across clouds.

Datos IO understands that multi-cloud is the new normal and data management needs to be fundamentally reinvented at the control plane level for enterprise applications, both hyper-scale cloud applications and traditional applications when deployed on cloud-native infrastructure.

Datos IO’s product, RecoverX is founded upon Consistent Orchestrated Distributed Recovery (CODR) engine, the company’s next-generation application-centric data management architecture, enabling customers to address their use cases such as cloud-native backups, backup directly to the cloud, test/dev in the cloud, recoverability of data across cloud boundaries and on-premise for data portability.

The Cisco ACI solution provides an elastic, controller-based software-defined networking (SDN) fabric. The Cisco ACI solution reduces total cost of ownership (TCO), automates IT tasks, and accelerates data center application deployment. It provides these benefits by using a business-relevant SDN policy model across networks, servers, storage solutions, security solutions, and services.

Cisco ACI in combination with Cisco Nexus 9000 Series Switches provides superior performance, deep application insight, and a unified solution to automate the data center from end to end, while keeping the needs of the application foremost.

“Datos IO’s vision for multi-cloud, application-centric infrastructure is closely aligned with Cisco’s,” said Tarun Thakur, CEO, Datos IO. “We’re extremely excited to partner with Cisco ACI, Cisco UCS and Cisco HyperFlex teams to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey by deploying next-generation cloud applications with confidence and leveraging the cloud for operational data protection use cases, such as backup and recovery, compliance, test/dev, and cloud mobility.”

Customers are in the midst of a digital transformation journey where they are either deploying next-generation customer-centric applications natively in the cloud or migrating their traditional applications to the cloud with the end goal to drive operational efficiency and to deliver top line growth with new customer-centric products and services. As part of this journey, enterprises operate their IT across a multi-cloud infrastructure, deploying applications on the best suited cloud whether private cloud, public cloud, or managed clouds.