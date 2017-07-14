Radisys Corp. announced this week support for the latest server class Intel Xeon Scalable processors in DCEngine to boost cloud service innovation for Communication Service Providers (CSPs). The latest server class Intel Xeon Scalable processor family represents a major milestone in processor architecture and platform advancements, delivering workload-optimized performance for compute, network and storage.

The Intel Xeon Scalable processor family provides the foundation for the next generation of cloud infrastructure to fuel applications like augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, content streaming and driverless cars.

Currently available, DCEngine, powered by the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors, is a catalyst for CSPs to transform their central offices into hyperscale SDN-enabled virtualized data centers, enabling new digital experiences that require massive compute and storage, with advanced analytics.

DCEngine’s management software suite, delivered with Intel Rack Scale Design, simplifies data center resource management by enabling an open management framework with dynamic resource allocation, intelligent policy profiling and real-time, granular insight into compute, storage and network resources.

CSPs leveraging DCEngine in their data centers can expect significant improvements in total cost of ownership through reduced real estate footprint by 55 percent, which can result in up to 35 percent cost savings over a period of three years, as well as substantial reduction in costs associated with power consumption, hardware and software support.

“Combining our Open Compute Project (OCP) inspired carrier-grade platform and a pre-integrated management software suite with Intel Rack Scale Design, Radisys is enabling CSPs to deploy large-scale virtualized data centers that are highly efficient and scalable with significant cost savings,” said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. “Coupled with comprehensive professional services and systems integration expertise, CSP data centers can be turned up in days instead of months.”

Radisys announced in May its DCEngine Management Software Release 1.0, providing communications service providers (CSPs) with key hardware management capabilities necessary to optimize resources for hyperscale data center solutions. The new software is available and shipping integrated with Radisys’ DCEngine product line.

Increasingly, CSPs are transforming their Central Offices into virtualized data centers, which will allow them to more rapidly embrace the principles of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV).

As such, CSPs are deploying solutions that provide an aggregated real-time view and monitoring of physical and virtual components across multiple data centers to optimize network resources. Radisys’ DCEngine Management Software simplifies resource management and enables the dynamic composition of resources based on workload specific demand. CSPs can use this software to provision real-time smart dashboard monitoring to learn which, and in what manner, resources are being utilized and make real-time adjustments as needed.