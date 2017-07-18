Infortrend Technology launched Tuesday EonStor GS 3060, its 4U 60-bay unified storage with 12Gb/s SAS host and drive side interfaces. The high density and massive capacity design meets the challenges of rapid data growth and limited data center space in today’s business environments.

Accommodating 60 drives in a 4U enclosure, EonStor GS 3060 allows users to optimize data center footprint and raise energy efficiency. Additional scalability up to 900 drives, totaling around 8.8PB in capacity is available with expansion enclosures. The massive capacity supports ample storage provisioning for VM deployment in one system and with its high throughput performance, EonStor GS 3060 is capable of handling demanding applications such as media & entertainment.

Based on much improved hardware and firmware, EonStor GS line can handle file level protocols including CIFS/SMB, NFS, AFP and FTP; block level protocols such as Fiber Channel, iSCSI and SAS. By integrating these protocols and harnessing the power of Intel’s multicore CPU, EonStor GS family delivers not only outstanding flexibility but also incredible performance in two configurations: all-flash and hybrid.

As an all-flash system, it delivers up to 450K IOPS, 11,000MB/s block and 6,600MB/s CIFS bandwidth. Moreover, by offering hybrid features such as SSD Cache, protocol translation between local NAS/SAN and cloud storage services, and automated storage tiering, EonStor GS family guarantees exceptional performance at every level of operation.

These high levels of performance and efficiency can also be found in Infortrend’s cloud storage integration with its deduplication and compression features, which ensure the efficient use of bandwidth to extend data to the cloud and lower overall costs.

The EonStor GS can integrate with cloud storage, and data can be optimally allocated between EonStor GS and Cloud through our smart algorithms, so users can enjoy the best performance and the safest storage. It also offers comprehensive cloud integration functions for users to choose from cloud tiering, cloud cache and cloud backup; and

support for private and public cloud services enables users to choose the option that best suits their budget or data security requirements.

Storage performance needs to improve to keep pace with rapid data volume increase. EonStor GS 3060 resolves data transfer bottlenecks by supporting the third generation 12Gb/s SAS interface at both host and drive sides, along with wide-ranging high speed host connectivity options including 8 or 16Gb/s FC, 10 or 40Gb/s iSCSI, 10Gb/s FCoE and 56Gb/s InfiniBand, meeting the most challenging bandwidth and throughput performance requirements.

In addition, EonStor GS 3060 consolidates file, block and object services with native cloud gateway features enabling users to leverage cloud for cost-effective expansion, backup, and archiving. Enterprises can run local SAN/NAS applications while easily integrating and expanding their storage architecture with cloud services including AWS S3, Azure, Google Cloud, and Aliyun.

“EonStor GS 3060 is designed to prepare businesses for the requirements of enormous data growth, limited floor space and demanding workloads both now and in the future,” said Thomas Kao, senior director of product planning at Infortrend.